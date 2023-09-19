MADISON TOWNSHIP — Crews working on the Madison Township hall have made significant progress in the five months following an April microburst.

About a third of the hall’s roof blew off during strong winds, which also damaged the hall’s building frame, ceilings and air conditioner.

At Monday’s township trustees meeting, trustee Jim Houser estimated the repair work was about “98% done.” He said he is working to schedule an insurance walkthrough next week.

“There’s a few things that still have to be taken care of on it,” Houser said. “The insurance company will make sure everything is done properly and the other trustees or Leanna can go over and take a note of anything that’s out of place.

“It’s starting to look like the old building again.”

Rainbow Restoration crews finished gutter spouting on the Expressview Drive hall last week.

The township has a rental lease on the former Kris Radio Quality Kars and Mansfield Truck Service space through mid-October. Trustees might be able to meet at the hall sooner than that if the building is ready.

The township hall in August 2023 The township hall in September 2023

Also in Monday’s meeting: