MADISON TOWNSHIP — Crews working on the Madison Township hall have made significant progress in the five months following an April microburst.
About a third of the hall’s roof blew off during strong winds, which also damaged the hall’s building frame, ceilings and air conditioner.
At Monday’s township trustees meeting, trustee Jim Houser estimated the repair work was about “98% done.” He said he is working to schedule an insurance walkthrough next week.
“There’s a few things that still have to be taken care of on it,” Houser said. “The insurance company will make sure everything is done properly and the other trustees or Leanna can go over and take a note of anything that’s out of place.
“It’s starting to look like the old building again.”
Rainbow Restoration crews finished gutter spouting on the Expressview Drive hall last week.
The township has a rental lease on the former Kris Radio Quality Kars and Mansfield Truck Service space through mid-October. Trustees might be able to meet at the hall sooner than that if the building is ready.
Also in Monday’s meeting:
- Fire Chief Ken Justus said he applied for an Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation grant for electric motorized stair chairs. The department’s current stair chairs require firefighters to manually move patients up and down stairs. If the department is approved for grant funding, the township would have to contribute a 25% match of about $13,000 for three of the motorized chairs.
- Trustees accepted the resignation of part-time firefighter Jaime Parman, who has worked at the Fire Department since December 2022. This was two weeks after trustees accepted the resignation of firefighter Calvin Redden who worked full-time for the department for about two years.
- Trustees read a resolution from the Richland Soil and Water Conservation District asking the township to recognize Stormwater Awareness Week from Oct. 1 to 7. The resolution may be voted on at a later meeting.
- Trustee Tom Craft said road department supervisor Jimmy Baker is talking with Henderson Trucking about the cost of freightliner plow trucks to consider buying a new truck when the company receives more inventory in February.