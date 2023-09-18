Thomas Lee Cantwell, age 64, passed away Friday morning, September 15, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. He was born July 27, 1959, in Orrville, Ohio, to the late Jean Pearl (Phillips) Markley and Harry Cantwell.

Tom was a strong-willed man with the heart of a fighter. He overcame many obstacles throughout his life. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed. Fishing, hunting, and boating on Clearfork Reservoir were some of his favorite activities. When he was able, he enjoyed riding four-wheelers and motorcycles. He had a passion for CB radios and enjoyed conversations with his many friends.

Tom is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janet Henry Cantwell; son, Brian Kline (Shirley Poland); daughter, Angela Kline-Norris; six grandchildren, Skyler (Jess) Kline, Derrick Kline, River (Brilynn) Kline, Blayden Rowalt, Rylan Kline, and Juliette Booth-Kline; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Moon Kline and Killian Kline; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, David Cantwell, Linda Kilgore, and Aaron Cantwell.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. To contribute to making this celebration memorable, please consider giving to a Go Fund Me account in Thomas’ name. Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield is honored to serve the family.

