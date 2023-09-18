BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Sept. 15 to 17.

Sept. 15

7:32 a.m. A report of a garage break-in in the 400 block of E Warren St was investigated.

8:09 a.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 700 block of Plymouth St.

8:44 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

8:59 a.m. A report of an attempted break-in in the 600 block of E Rensselaer St was investigated.

9:16 a.m. Officers spoke to a person in the 500 block regarding lost property. The property was located and returned.

9:24 a.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding a prior investigation.

9:46 a.m. Officers mediated a parking dispute in the 700 block of S Walnut St.

9:49 a.m. Officers assisted Children Services in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

11:13 a.m. Officers investigated a parking complaint in the 100 block of N Sandusky Ave.

12:42 p.m. Officers spoke with a person in the 200 block of N Walnut St.

1:24 p.m. Officers took a report of a stolen identity in the 300 block of Lawn Ave.

2:56 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Waterford Glenn.

3:11 p.m. Officers investigated a vice in the area of E. Mansfield St. and Fisher St.

3:54 p.m. Officers investigated an open building in the 100 block of Wayne Ave.

4:18 p.m. Officers attempted to perform a legal service in the 1200 block of Robinhood Dr.

4:28 p.m. Officers attempted to perform a legal service in the 800 block of Maple St.

4:34 p.m. Officers attempted to perform a legal service in the 200 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

4:46 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a landlord tenant dispute.

5:08 p.m. Officers attempted to perform a legal service in the 200 block of S. Walnut St.

5:43 p.m. Officers attempted to perform a legal service in the 600 block of E. Charles St.

7:57 p.m. Officers assisted BFD in the 200 block of E. Mary St.

8:23 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1300 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

8:26 p.m. Officers investigated a parking complaint in the 800 block of S. Spring St.

9:31 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 500 block of W. Charles St.

9:42 p.m. Officers investigated a fight complaint in the 800 block of Woodlawn Ave.

11:52 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of E. Center St.

Sept. 16

12:58 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Charles St and Lane St.

4:59 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

8:40 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 300 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

9:36 a.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 1200 block of Farmview Ave.

9:40 a.m. Officers made a pickup of two bicycles in the area of Waterford Glenn.

9:48 a.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the 1700 block of Whetstone St.

10:56 a.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 1500 block of Rosedale Dr.

1:49 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 500 block of Whetstone St.

1:57 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1300 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

2:23 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 700 block of Tiffin St.

4:09 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of W. Charles St.

5:02 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 400 block of E. Lucas St.

5:07 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 3500 block of State Route 98.

6:02 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

6:58 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of S. Sandusky Ave. and Oakwood Ave.

7:08 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 1100 block of Rogers St.

7:43 p.m. Officers investigated a vandalism in the 900 block of W. Perry St.

7:44 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of E. Mansfield St. and Whetstone St.

7:49 p.m. Officers assisted with a civil standby in the 300 block of W. Beal Ave.

8:14 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of S. Spring St. and Charles St.

9:46 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 1600 block of Colonial Dr.

10:11 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of Woodlawn Ave. and Union St.

10:20 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of S. Lane St. and Rensselaer St.

10:34 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the 600 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

11:45 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a fight in the area of Lane St and Mansfield St.

Sept. 17

12:15 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.

12:32 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of E. Mary St.

12:58 a.m. Officers investigated a loud noise complaint in the 100 block of W. Mary St.

1:55 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Wedgewood Ct.

2:50 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

3:26 a.m. Officers took a report of a missing juvenile in the 100 block of Schell Ave.

4:51 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of Kaler Ave.

5:21 a.m. Officers assisted Bucyrus Fire Department in the 600 block of Kaler Ave.

7:43 a.m. Officers assisted Bucyrus Fire Department in the 200 block of E. Mary St.

9:37 a.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a civil matter.

11:30 a.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 1300 block of Whetstone St.

3:01 p.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 100 block of Plymouth St.

3:36 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the 800 block of S. East St.

4:59 p.m. A motorist was arrested for a vice offense in the area of E. Southern Ave. and Harris Ave.

5:44 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic situation in the 100 block of N. Spring St.

5:52 p.m. William Fox, , was arrested for a warrant with Ohio State Highway Patrol. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

7:03 p.m. Officers assisted with a civil standby in the 1200 block of John St.

8:54 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the 700 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

10:11 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

10:19 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of Maple St. and Songer Ave.

10:40 p.m. A cyclist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation on their bicycle in the area of Plymouth St. and Maple St.

11:06 p.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 300 block of E. Lucas St.

Sept. 18

12:04 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person near Washington Square.

12:20 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of E. Liberty St.

1:33 a.m. Eric Johnson, 40, was arrested in the 100 block of E. Liberty St. He was transported to CCJC pending a court appearance.

6:40 a.m. Officers conducted a follow up investigation in the 500 block of Prospect St.