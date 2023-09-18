Bruce Byron Foltz passed away in his sleep on September 14, 2023, in Ft. Pierce, Florida. He graduated from Pickerington High School and The Ohio State University Fisher School of Business. During that time, he enjoyed working on the family farm and driving the bulldozer for Merle Brothers Excavating. As a top performing Pharmaceutical Sales Representative, Bruce spent a 30-year career at Abbott building relationships that turned into lifetime friendships with nurses and doctors across the state of Ohio, while feeding countless babies. Into retirement he brought his sales expertise to TASCO Thompson & Sons.

After 69 years on earth Bruce may actually have been a person who has done everything once. From the sleepy shaded streets of Pike Drive, Ohio to the Atlantic Coast of Florida, Bruce was a person who countless family, friends, neighbors, and friends of friends, would come to for insight on everything from boating and sailing, to fixing anything. Power tool in one hand, beer in the other, Bruce would hold court in the “shop.” Sometimes delivering the no-nonsense, hard truth you didn’t want to hear but needed to.

Bruce was the first one up for early morning duck hunting, the ultimate pontoon captain, always with a joke on hand at just the right moment and the person you call when someone needed help. Although not a great singer he led and hosted the most raucous, yet still refined, Christmas Caroling extravaganza in the tri-county area. Bruce knew that blackberry schnapps is best for keeping warm on the ski slopes, guys campouts and zeroing rifles.

There is nothing Bruce loved more than watching his children excel. Cheering on Zach at a fishing tournament weigh-in, photographing Katie playing soccer, or Nikki graduating from law school, Bruce was their biggest fan and reliable cornerman. From drinks on the Speaker’s Balcony to lobstering in the Caribbean, getting the chance to visit and vacation with his children into their adulthood with his wife Terry Lynn was the pinnacle of his full life. Most recently celebrating their 46-wedding anniversary with their family in the Abacos, no one lived a fuller life than Bruce.

Please join us in celebrating with a toast to Bruce. The Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 27th at 1pm at First United Methodist Church on the square (12 N Diamond St, Mansfield, OH 44902) with a reception to follow at Westbrook Country Club (1098 Springmill Street, Mansfield, OH 44906) at 3-5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Central Ohio Land Conservancy:

Richland Gives

https://richlandgives.mightycause.com/donate/Ncolc

Bruce is preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Moody Foltz and father, Robert Henry Foltz. Bruce is survived by his wife of 46 years, Terry Lynn Derr Foltz, his daughters Nicole Foltz and Kaitlyn Foltz, his son and daughter in-law Zachary Foltz and Loare Simpson (married 2020), his sister Kathy Foltz DeOgburn (Todd DeOgburn).