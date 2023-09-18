ASHLAND — Two teens from Loudonville were crowned Sunday to lead the 2023 Ashland County Junior Fair royalty court as king and queen.

Baylee Weber, 17, and Reed Twining, 16, earned the crowns of queen and king following the opening ceremony for the 172nd annual fair.

Weber is a student at Hillsdale High School and the Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center. She is a member of the Hillsdale FFA, Hilltop 4-H’ers Club, Kindness Club and Junior Far Board.

She also plays on the Hillsdale High School girls basketball team. She will exhibit a market turkey, market lamb and she breeds sheep.

The 17 year-old plans to pursue a degree in nursing from North Central State College.

Twining is an Honor Roll student and scholar athlete at Hillsdale High School, a Recognition for Outstanding Achievement winner in geometry, a J.S. Miller Award winner in Unified Physical Sciences, a Recognition for Courage in the Classroom award winner and a Hillsdale High School FFA Officer and Outstanding Member Award winner.

He’s also a member of the FFA Trap Shooting team, Tops Shots Shooting Sports team, Hillsdale High School football team, Hilltop 4-H’ers Club, Junior Fair Board.

He plans on showing dairy heifers and a market hog. He plans to attend college to become an agricultural mechanic.

Weber and Twining joined five other peers on the stage on Sunday, who will all serve as part of the junior fair royalty court.

Alexus Evans, 17; Kendall Ramey, 15; and Scarlett Wilhelm, 17 will serve as ambassadors to the court and Sage Runion, 16 was crowned princess of the court.

Runion, of Ashland, is an Honor Roll student at the Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center, an Ashland High School FFA Officer and Star Chapter Degree recipient, Land Evaluation/General Livestock/Vet Science and Parliamentary Procedure team member, Junior Fair Board Co-president and a Barker Bunch 4-H Club member.

Runion will exhibit goat, market dairy goats and ear corn at the fair. She plans to attend a degree in ecology at The Ohio State University ATI.

The junior fair’s prince will be Connor Mellor.

Mellor, 17, of Loudonville is a Loudonville High School student, a member of the Hilltop 4-H’ers Club, Loudonville Livestock Club, Loudonville FFA and junior fair board.

He’ll show a market hog, ear corn and hay at the fair.