Kara Lynn Chaplin, 51, of Galion was called home on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous year and a half health battle.

Kara was born in Lorain, on September 19, 1971, to John and Patty (Sparks) Mefford, and they survive in Vanceburg, Kentucky. On September 7, 1991, she would marry Paul Chaplin and they would celebrate 32 wedding anniversaries together, Paul survives in Galion.

Kara was a 1989 graduate of Southview High School in Lorain, and she would later attend The Academy of Court Reporting where she would become a paralegal. Kara owned and operated her own business NPR Management with her husband, where she would manage the Central Hotel in Galion.

Kara could light up the room with her infectious smile and win you over with her heart. She was known for her quick-witted jokes and was a friend to many. In her free time, you could find Kara working on her latest craft, or wishing she was on the family farm in Kentucky. Kara was a longstanding member of the Galion Elks Lodge BPOE #1191, where she was currently sitting as the Lecturing Knight, and has served twice as the Exalted Ruler.

Kara’s world ultimately revolved around her children, and grandchildren. Regardless of weather, or distance, Kara would never miss any of her kids’ events, and would later carry on that same sentiment with all of her grandchildren’s events. No matter where, no matter what, Kara was there for her family, she was their best friend, and they were her greatest joy.

In addition to her parents and husband, Kara is survived by her children: Ashley (Matthew) Horner of Garrison, Kentucky, Austin (Katie) Chaplin of Galion, and Alexis (James Jacobs) of Berea; her brother: Steve (Krystal Cortez) Mefford of Vanceburg, Kentucky; and her grandchildren: Emerson Chaplin, Cameron Horner, Adler Chaplin, and one grandchild on the way.

In Kara’s life she had known loss, being preceded in death by her first son, David Paul Chaplin, and her granddaughter, Briahna Beckwith.

Friends may call on Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. A private family burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the Galion Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #71.

