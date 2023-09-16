Carol Irene Dixon of Shelby passed away Friday morning, September 15, 2023, at Liberty Nursing Center in Mansfield. She was 86 years old.

She was born November 24, 1936, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Ozella Mae (Danals) and Edward Adrin Burger. Carol married Jack Dixon in 1966 and they shared 44 years of marriage until his death in 2010. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading, gardening, and playing cards with her friends. Most of all, she was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

There will be no service or visitation observed. Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario is honored to serve the family.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario

Website: www.wappner.com