NORWALK — A Tiffin man was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Thursday night, according to the Tiffin Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Joseph Knott, 45, of Tiffin, died as a result of the crash.

The incident took place on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. on State Route 101 at Township Road 188 in Clinton Township, Seneca County.

According to the Patrol, Knott was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson Street Glide southwest on State Route 101.

James Dougherty, 91, of Tiffin Ohio, was driving a 2018 Ford EcoSport northeast on State Route 101 and turning onto Township Road 188.

Dougherty failed to yield while turning left and was struck by Knott. The impact threw Knott from his motorcycle, where he landed in the roadway. Knott was not wearing a helmet and was killed in the crash.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffin Fire and EMS, Clinton Township Fire Department, Seneca County Coroner’s Office, Keller Truck Repair and the Ohio Department of Transportation.