Franklin’s defense throttled Carlisle, resulting in a 26-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Franklin a 7-0 lead over Carlisle.

The Wildcats fought to a 20-0 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

Franklin stormed to a 26-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Franklin and Carlisle squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Carlisle High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Carlisle faced off against Dayton Northridge and Franklin took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Sept. 1 at Franklin High School.

