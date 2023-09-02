Sunbury Big Walnut controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-14 win against Franklin on Sept. 1 in Ohio football.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Golden Eagles registered a 27-7 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Sunbury Big Walnut pulled to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Franklin faced off against Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Columbus Bishop Hartley on Aug. 18 at Columbus Bishop Hartley High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.