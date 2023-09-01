After jumping in front early, Dayton Northridge held off Carlisle squad for a 30-22 win for an Ohio high school football victory at Dayton Northridge High.

Dayton Northridge thundered in front of Carlisle 30-0 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Carlisle got within 30-14.

The Polar Bears maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 8-0 in the final quarter.

The last time Dayton Northridge and Carlisle played in a 28-8 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 18, Dayton Northridge faced off against Jamestown Greeneview and Carlisle took on West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Aug. 18 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.