Akron East earns solid win over Youngstown East

Akron East notched a win against Youngstown East 20-8 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The Golden Bears moved ahead by earning an 8-7 advantage over the Dragons at the end of the second quarter.

Akron East broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-8 lead over Youngstown East.

Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Dragons and the Golden Bears were both scoreless.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Youngstown East faced off against Cleveland VASJ.

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary allows no points against Chardon NDCL

Defense dominated as Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary pitched a 35-0 shutout of Chardon NDCL in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Chardon NDCL faced off against Bedford and Akron St Vincent – St Mary took on Huber Heights Wayne on Sept. 1 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

Ansonia earns narrow win over New Madison Tri-Village

Ansonia finally found a way to top New Madison Tri-Village 30-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Ansonia an 8-7 lead over New Madison Tri-Village.

The Tigers registered a 16-15 advantage at halftime over the Patriots.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, New Madison Tri-Village and Ansonia squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at New Madison Tri-Village High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Ansonia faced off against New Lebanon Dixie and New Madison Tri-Village took on West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Sept. 1 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

Antwerp sets early tone to dominate Defiance Tinora

An early dose of momentum helped Antwerp to a 32-14 runaway past Defiance Tinora for an Ohio high school football victory at Antwerp on Sept. 15.

Antwerp jumped in front of Defiance Tinora 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 20-7 at halftime.

Defiance Tinora showed its spirit while rallying to within 26-14 in the third quarter.

The Archers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Antwerp and Defiance Tinora squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Defiance Tinora High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Antwerp faced off against West Unity Hilltop and Defiance Tinora took on Archbold on Sept. 1 at Defiance Tinora High School.

Archbold allows no points against Delta

Defense dominated as Archbold pitched a 41-0 shutout of Delta in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Archbold a 13-0 lead over Delta.

The Blue Streaks registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Archbold pulled to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Archbold and Delta squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Archbold High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Delta faced off against Millbury Lake and Archbold took on Defiance Tinora on Sept. 1 at Defiance Tinora High School.

Arlington squeezes past Worthington Christian

Arlington finally found a way to top Worthington Christian 28-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Tough to find an edge early, Arlington and Worthington Christian fashioned a 21-21 stalemate through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Arlington and Worthington Christian were both scoreless.

The Red Devils held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Arlington faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Worthington Christian took on Centerburg on Sept. 1 at Worthington Christian High School.

Ashland outlasts Mt. Vernon

Ashland knocked off Mt. Vernon 31-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Arrows fought to a 24-7 halftime margin at the Yellow Jackets’ expense.

Mt. Vernon drew within 24-14 in the third quarter.

The Arrows held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Mt Vernon faced off against Delaware Hayes and Ashland took on Delaware Buckeye Valley on Sept. 1 at Delaware Buckeye Valley Local High School.

Ashland Fairview scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Franklin Furnace Green

Ashland Fairview took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Franklin Furnace Green 36-12 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Ashland Fairview a 20-6 lead over Franklin Furnace Green.

The Eagles’ offense breathed fire in front for a 36-12 lead over the Bobcats at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Franklin Furnace Green and Ashland Fairview faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Ashland Fairview High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Franklin Furnace Green faced off against Manchester.

Austintown Fitch defense stifles Stow-Munroe Falls

A suffocating defense helped Austintown Fitch handle Stow-Munroe Falls 41-0 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Austintown Fitch stormed in front of Stow-Munroe Falls 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons’ offense jumped in front for a 35-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Austintown Fitch charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Austintown Fitch faced off against Canton GlenOak and Stow-Munroe Falls took on Massillon Jackson on Sept. 1 at Stow-Munroe Falls High School.

Bainbridge Paint Valley dominates Williamsport Westfall

Bainbridge Paint Valley dominated Williamsport Westfall 41-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Bainbridge Paint Valley opened with a 14-0 advantage over Williamsport Westfall through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Bainbridge Paint Valley stormed to a 33-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bearcats held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bainbridge Paint Valley and Williamsport Westfall squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Greenfield McClain and Williamsport Westfall took on Circleville on Sept. 1 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon darts past Kansas Lakota with early burst

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon left no doubt in recording a 39-7 win over Kansas Lakota in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Bascom Hopewell-Loudon a 21-0 lead over Kansas Lakota.

The Chieftains opened a huge 39-0 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Raiders rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Chieftains skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Kansas Lakota faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Kansas Lakota faced off against Northwood and Bascom Hopewell-Loudon took on Fostoria on Sept. 1 at Bascom Hopewell-Loudon High School.

Beallsville slips past Blacksville Clay-Battelle

Beallsville topped Blacksville Clay-Battelle 34-31 in a tough tilt for a West Virginia high school football victory at Blacksville Clay-Battelle High on Sept. 15.

The Blue Devils’ offense stormed in front for a 26-8 lead over the Cee-Bees at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Cee-Bees managed a 23-8 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Blacksville Clay-Battelle and Beallsville squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Beallsville High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Beallsville squared off with Matamoras Frontier in a football game.

Beaver Eastern carves slim margin over Racine Southern

Beaver Eastern topped Racine Southern 50-49 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

The start wasn’t the problem for Racine Southern, as it began with a 22-7 edge over Beaver Eastern through the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense darted in front for a 28-22 lead over the Tornadoes at halftime.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Racine Southern climbed back to within 36-35.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Beaver Eastern faced off against Chillicothe Southeastern and Racine Southern took on Chesapeake on Sept. 1 at Racine Southern High School.

Bedford scores early, pulls away from Lyndhurst Brush

A swift early pace pushed Bedford past Lyndhurst Brush Friday 27-12 for an Ohio high school football victory at Lyndhurst Brush High on Sept. 15.

Bedford darted in front of Lyndhurst Brush 20-6 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Bearcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lyndhurst Brush faced off against Willoughby South and Bedford took on Chardon NDCL on Sept. 1 at Bedford High School.

Bellefontaine darts by Lewistown Indian Lake

Bellefontaine recorded a big victory over Lewistown Indian Lake 41-19 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Bellefontaine and Lewistown Indian Lake settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 13-13 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Bellefontaine jumped in front of Lewistown Indian Lake 34-19 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Chieftains got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Bellefontaine and Lewistown Indian Lake played in a 48-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bellefontaine faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and Lewistown Indian Lake took on Harrod Allen East on Sept. 1 at Lewistown Indian Lake High School.

Beloit West Branch allows no points against Warren Howland

Beloit West Branch’s defense throttled Warren Howland, resulting in a 49-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Beloit West Branch a 21-0 lead over Warren Howland.

The Warriors fought to a 42-0 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Beloit West Branch and Warren Howland faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Warren Howland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Beloit West Branch faced off against Girard and Warren Howland took on Hubbard on Sept. 1 at Hubbard High School.

Berlin Center Western Reserve survives for narrow win over Lowellville

Berlin Center Western Reserve topped Lowellville 21-14 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Berlin Center Western Reserve and Lowellville were both scoreless.

The Blue Devils and the Rockets were deadlocked at 7-7 heading to the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Berlin Center Western Reserve and Lowellville locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Blue Devils held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lowellville and Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Lowellville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Berlin Center Western Reserve faced off against Columbiana and Lowellville took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Sept. 1 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

Bethel-Tate dominates Batavia

It was a tough night for Batavia which was overmatched by Bethel-Tate in this 46-14 verdict.

Last season, Bethel-Tate and Batavia faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Batavia High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bethel-Tate faced off against Cincinnati Woodward and Batavia took on Batavia Clermont Northeastern on Sept. 1 at Batavia Clermont Northeastern High School.

Beverly Fort Frye carves slim margin over Vincent Warren

Beverly Fort Frye posted a narrow 16-7 win over Vincent Warren during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Beverly Fort Frye and Vincent Warren locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Cadets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-0 edge.

The last time Beverly Fort Frye and Vincent Warren played in a 61-28 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Bellaire and Vincent Warren took on Lancaster Fairfield Union on Sept. 1 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

Blanchester crushes Goshen

Blanchester dominated Goshen 40-7 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

Blanchester opened with a 14-7 advantage over Goshen through the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Blanchester pulled to a 34-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Blanchester and Goshen squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Blanchester High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Goshen faced off against Cincinnati McNicholas and Blanchester took on Waynesville on Sept. 2 at Blanchester High School.

Bluffton allows no points against Spencerville

Defense dominated as Bluffton pitched a 56-0 shutout of Spencerville during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Bluffton a 21-0 lead over Spencerville.

The Pirates fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Bearcats’ expense.

Bluffton breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Bluffton and Spencerville squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Bluffton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Spencerville faced off against De Graff Riverside and Bluffton took on Defiance Ayersville on Sept. 1 at Defiance Ayersville.

Bowerston Conotton Valley exhales after close call with Bridgeport

Bowerston Conotton Valley posted a narrow 46-39 win over Bridgeport for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Bowerston Conotton Valley moved in front of Bridgeport 26-19 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Bowerston Conotton Valley moved to a 46-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs rallied with a 6-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Rockets prevailed.

Last season, Bowerston Conotton Valley and Bridgeport faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bridgeport faced off against East Palestine and Bowerston Conotton Valley took on Newcomerstown on Sept. 1 at Bowerston Conotton Valley High School.

An early bolt powers Bowling Green past Sylvania Northview

Bowling Green grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 41-39 win against Sylvania Northview on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

Bowling Green opened with a 13-0 advantage over Sylvania Northview through the first quarter.

The two squads struggled a 13-13 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Bowling Green darted ahead of Sylvania Northview 35-20 as the final quarter started.

The Wildcats rallied with a 19-6 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Bobcats prevailed.

Last season, Sylvania Northview and Bowling Green faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Bowling Green High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Sylvania Northview faced off against Napoleon and Bowling Green took on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on Sept. 1 at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High School.

Bradenton IMG scores early, pulls away from Cleveland Glenville

Bradenton IMG controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 28-6 victory over Cleveland Glenville in Florida high school football on Sept. 15.

Bradenton IMG opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cleveland Glenville through the first quarter.

The Ascenders opened an enormous 23-6 gap over the Tarblooders at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Bradenton IMG and Cleveland Glenville were both scoreless.

The Ascenders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 5-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cleveland Glenville faced off against Avon.

Bradford scores first and maintains advantage to beat Portsmouth Sciotoville East

Bradford broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Portsmouth Sciotoville East 40-36 at Bradford High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Bradford a 20-0 lead over Portsmouth Sciotoville East.

The Tartans battled back to make it 34-22 at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Portsmouth Sciotoville East made it 40-36.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bradford faced off against Hamilton New Miami and Portsmouth Sciotoville East took on Corning Miller on Sept. 1 at Corning Miller High School.

Brookfield slips past Youngstown Liberty

Brookfield posted a narrow 41-39 win over Youngstown Liberty for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Last season, Brookfield and Youngstown Liberty faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Youngstown Liberty faced off against Cortland Lakeview and Brookfield took on Youngstown Valley Christian on Sept. 1 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

Brookville overpowers Middletown Madison in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Middletown Madison which was overmatched by Brookville in this 42-21 verdict.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Blue Devils registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Mohawks.

Brookville thundered to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Mohawks’ 21-14 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Brookville and Middletown Madison squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Brookville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 7, Middletown Madison faced off against New Paris National Trail and Brookville took on St Paris Graham on Sept. 1 at St Paris Graham High School.

Burton Berkshire defense stifles Garfield Heights Trinity

Burton Berkshire’s defense throttled Garfield Heights Trinity, resulting in a 52-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Last season, Burton Berkshire and Garfield Heights Trinity squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Burton Berkshire High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Burton Berkshire faced off against Cuyahoga Heights.

Byesville Meadowbrook shuts out Warsaw River View

Defense dominated as Byesville Meadowbrook pitched a 63-0 shutout of Warsaw River View in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Byesville Meadowbrook opened with a 30-0 advantage over Warsaw River View through the first quarter.

The Colts opened an immense 51-0 gap over the Black Bears at the intermission.

Byesville Meadowbrook steamrolled to a 57-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Colts got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Warsaw River View and Byesville Meadowbrook faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Warsaw River View High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Byesville Meadowbrook faced off against Cambridge and Warsaw River View took on Massillon Tuslaw on Sept. 1 at Massillon Tuslaw High School.

Cadiz Harrison Central thwarts East Liverpool’s quest

Cadiz Harrison Central grabbed a 37-19 victory at the expense of East Liverpool at Cadiz Harrison Central High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Cadiz Harrison Central a 6-0 lead over East Liverpool.

The Huskies opened a colossal 31-0 gap over the Potters at halftime.

Cadiz Harrison Central jumped to a 37-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Potters enjoyed a 19-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Cadiz Harrison Central and East Liverpool faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at East Liverpool High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Malvern and East Liverpool took on Salem on Sept. 1 at East Liverpool High School.

Caldwell shuts out Belpre

A suffocating defense helped Caldwell handle Belpre 49-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Last season, Caldwell and Belpre faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Caldwell High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Belpre faced off against Albany Alexander and Caldwell took on Wellsville on Sept. 1 at Wellsville High School.

Caledonia River Valley bests Marion Pleasant

Caledonia River Valley left no doubt on Friday, controlling Marion Pleasant from start to finish for a 64-43 victory on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Caledonia River Valley a 22-14 lead over Marion Pleasant.

The Vikings registered a 50-27 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Marion Pleasant fought back in the third quarter to make it 64-43.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Caledonia River Valley and Marion Pleasant played in a 64-7 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Caledonia River Valley faced off against Tiffin Columbian and Marion Pleasant took on Whitehall-Yearling on Sept. 1 at Whitehall Yearling High School.

Camden Preble Shawnee breaks out early to defeat Dayton Thurgood Marshall

Camden Preble Shawnee broke in front early and tripped Dayton Thurgood Marshall for a 31-22 win during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Camden Preble Shawnee a 24-0 lead over Dayton Thurgood Marshall.

The Cougars showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 24-8.

Dayton Thurgood Marshall clawed to within 31-16 through the third quarter.

The Cougars closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Camden Preble Shawnee faced off against New Paris National Trail and Dayton Thurgood Marshall took on Columbus East on Sept. 7 at Dayton Thurgood Marshall High School.

Canal Fulton Northwest slips past Navarre Fairless

Canal Fulton Northwest posted a narrow 42-35 win over Navarre Fairless in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Canal Fulton Northwest opened with a 14-7 advantage over Navarre Fairless through the first quarter.

The Indians opened a small 28-14 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Navarre Fairless battled back to make it 28-27 in the third quarter.

The Indians held on with a 14-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Navarre Fairless and Canal Fulton Northwest played in a 31-28 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Navarre Fairless faced off against Uhrichsville Claymont and Canal Fulton Northwest took on Louisville on Sept. 1 at Louisville High School.

Canal Winchester sets early tone to dominate Columbus Franklin Heights

A swift early pace pushed Canal Winchester past Columbus Franklin Heights Friday 49-19 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Canal Winchester opened with a 28-7 advantage over Columbus Franklin Heights through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Canal Winchester pulled to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Falcons narrowed the gap 12-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Canal Winchester and Columbus Franklin Heights faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Canal Winchester faced off against Lancaster and Columbus Franklin Heights took on Columbus Briggs on Sept. 1 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

Canfield dominates Youngstown Chaney

Canfield raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-14 win over Youngstown Chaney on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Youngstown Chaney and Canfield faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Youngstown Chaney High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Canfield faced off against Olmsted Falls and Youngstown Chaney took on Youngstown Boardman on Sept. 1 at Youngstown Chaney High School.

Canfield South Range edges past Struthers in tough test

Canfield South Range posted a narrow 37-33 win over Struthers in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 27-14 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Struthers drew within 37-33 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Canfield South Range and Struthers squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Canfield South Range High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Canfield South Range squared off with Warren John F. Kennedy in a football game.

Canton Central Catholic squeezes past Alliance

Canton Central Catholic finally found a way to top Alliance 48-46 for an Ohio high school football victory at Alliance High on Sept. 15.

Tough to find an edge early, Canton Central Catholic and Alliance fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 27-27 deadlock.

Alliance had a 40-34 edge on Canton Central Catholic at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders pulled off a stirring 14-6 final quarter to trip the Aviators.

Last season, Alliance and Canton Central Catholic faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Alliance faced off against Streetsboro and Canton Central Catholic took on Richmond Heights on Sept. 1 at Canton Central Catholic High School.

Canton GlenOak claims tight victory against North Canton Hoover

Canton GlenOak topped North Canton Hoover 27-24 in a tough tilt on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Canton GlenOak opened with a 13-7 advantage over North Canton Hoover through the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles fought to a 20-14 intermission margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Golden Eagles enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Vikings’ 10-7 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, North Canton Hoover and Canton GlenOak squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at North Canton Hoover High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Canton GlenOak faced off against Austintown Fitch and North Canton Hoover took on St. Catharines Royal Imperial Collegiate on Sept. 1 at North Canton Hoover High School.

Canton McKinley escapes Uniontown Green in thin win

Canton McKinley posted a narrow 28-27 win over Uniontown Green for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The start wasn’t the problem for Uniontown Green, as it began with a 27-7 edge over Canton McKinley through the end of the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Uniontown Green with a 27-21 lead over Canton McKinley heading into the third quarter.

A 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled Canton McKinley’s defeat of Uniontown Green.

Last season, Canton McKinley and Uniontown Green squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Uniontown Green High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Canton McKinley squared off with Dublin Coffman in a football game.

Canton South dominates Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian in convincing showing

Canton South earned a convincing 56-28 win over Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Canton South moved in front of Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 28-21 advantage at halftime over the Royals.

Canton South and Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian each scored in the third quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

Last season, Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian and Canton South faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Canton South faced off against Magnolia Sandy Valley.

Carey defense stifles New Washington Buckeye Central

Defense dominated as Carey pitched a 41-0 shutout of New Washington Buckeye Central during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Carey a 20-0 lead over New Washington Buckeye Central.

The Blue Devils opened a massive 27-0 gap over the Bucks at halftime.

Carey charged to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, New Washington Buckeye Central faced off against Ada and Carey took on Lima Central Catholic on Sept. 1 at Carey High School.

Bloom-Carroll darts past Baltimore Liberty Union with early burst

Bloom-Carroll left no doubt in recording a 35-15 win over Baltimore Liberty Union in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Bloom-Carroll opened with a 14-0 advantage over Baltimore Liberty Union through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Lions’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-7.

The Lions outpointed the Bulldogs 8-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Bloom-Carroll and Baltimore Liberty Union played in a 49-14 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Plain City Jonathan Alder and Baltimore Liberty Union took on Nelsonville-York on Sept. 1 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

Carrollton scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Akron Garfield

Carrollton broke to an early lead and topped Akron Garfield 41-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Carrollton and Akron Garfield squared off on Sept. 17, 2022 at Akron Garfield.

Recently on Sept. 1, Carrollton squared off with West Lafayette Ridgewood in a football game.

Castalia Margaretta rides to cruise-control win over Elmore Woodmore

Castalia Margaretta controlled the action to earn an impressive 28-3 win against Elmore Woodmore in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Castalia Margaretta a 6-0 lead over Elmore Woodmore.

The Polar Bears registered a 21-3 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Polar Bears held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Elmore Woodmore faced off against Oregon Cardinal Stritch.

Celina scores early, pulls away from Kenton

A swift early pace pushed Celina past Kenton Friday 44-14 at Celina High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The last time Celina and Kenton played in a 27-7 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Celina faced off against Van Wert and Kenton took on Elida on Sept. 1 at Elida High School.

Centerburg tacks win on Loudonville

Centerburg dismissed Loudonville by a 37-15 count in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Centerburg a 21-2 lead over Loudonville.

The Red Birds drew within 21-8 at halftime.

Loudonville drew within 27-15 in the third quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 10-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Sept. 1, Centerburg squared off with Worthington Christian in a football game.

Chesterland West Geauga scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Ashtabula Lakeside

Chesterland West Geauga controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 35-12 victory over Ashtabula Lakeside in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Chesterland West Geauga a 21-0 lead over Ashtabula Lakeside.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Wolverines got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-12 edge.

Last season, Ashtabula Lakeside and Chesterland West Geauga faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Ashtabula Lakeside faced off against Youngstown Ursuline and Chesterland West Geauga took on Aurora on Sept. 1 at Aurora High School.

Chillicothe earns stressful win over Logan

Chillicothe finally found a way to top Logan 17-14 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

Logan started on steady ground by forging a 7-3 lead over Chillicothe at the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Logan enjoyed a 14-3 lead over Chillicothe to start the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers pulled off a stirring 14-0 final quarter to trip the Chieftains.

The last time Chillicothe and Logan played in a 24-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Chillicothe faced off against Westerville North and Logan took on Thornville Sheridan on Sept. 1 at Logan High School.

Chillicothe Unioto shuts out Chillicothe Huntington

Chillicothe Unioto’s defense throttled Chillicothe Huntington, resulting in a 51-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Chillicothe Unioto and Chillicothe Huntington faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Chillicothe Huntington faced off against McDermott Northwest and Chillicothe Unioto took on Waverly on Sept. 1 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

Chillicothe Zane Trace overcomes deficit and Piketon

Piketon’s advantage forced Chillicothe Zane Trace to dig down, but it did to earn a 35-24 win Friday in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Piketon started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Chillicothe Zane Trace at the end of the first quarter.

The Pioneers kept a 14-6 halftime margin at the Redstreaks’ expense.

Chillicothe Zane Trace jumped to a 21-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pioneers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-12 edge.

The last time Chillicothe Zane Trace and Piketon played in a 38-20 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Piketon faced off against Lucasville Valley and Chillicothe Zane Trace took on Richwood North Union on Sept. 1 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

Cincinnati Anderson shuts out Cincinnati Walnut Hills

Defense dominated as Cincinnati Anderson pitched a 51-0 shutout of Cincinnati Walnut Hills in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The last time Cincinnati Anderson and Cincinnati Walnut Hills played in a 51-18 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Anderson faced off against Lebanon and Cincinnati Walnut Hills took on Kings Mill Kings on Sept. 1 at Kings Mill Kings High School.

Cincinnati Elder denies Louisville St. Xavier’s challenge

Cincinnati Elder grabbed a 31-21 victory at the expense of Louisville St. Xavier in Kentucky high school football on Sept. 15.

Cincinnati Elder opened with a 7-0 advantage over Louisville St. Xavier through the first quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 17-7 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Louisville St. Xavier responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 24-21.

The Panthers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Cincinnati Elder and Louisville St Xavier played in a 24-13 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Elder faced off against Springboro.

Cincinnati Indian Hill shuts out Cincinnati Deer Park

Defense dominated as Cincinnati Indian Hill pitched a 35-0 shutout of Cincinnati Deer Park in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Cincinnati Deer Park and Cincinnati Indian Hill faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Indian Hill High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Deer Park faced off against Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian and Cincinnati Indian Hill took on Harrison on Sept. 1 at Cincinnati Indian Hill High School.

Cincinnati La Salle denies Buffalo Canisius’ challenge

Cincinnati La Salle notched a win against Buffalo Canisius 30-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Cincinnati La Salle squared off with Kettering Fairmont in a football game.

Cincinnati Mariemont barely beats Cincinnati Finneytown

Cincinnati Mariemont finally found a way to top Cincinnati Finneytown 12-6 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

The last time Cincinnati Mariemont and Cincinnati Finneytown played in a 20-13 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Mariemont faced off against Williamsburg and Cincinnati Finneytown took on Lockland on Sept. 1 at Lockland High School.

Cincinnati McNicholas defense stifles St. Bernard Roger Bacon

Defense dominated as Cincinnati McNicholas pitched a 35-0 shutout of St. Bernard Roger Bacon for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Mcnicholas High on Sept. 15.

Last season, Cincinnati McNicholas and St Bernard Roger Bacon faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati McNicholas faced off against Goshen and St Bernard Roger Bacon took on Cincinnati Hughes on Sept. 1 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

Cincinnati Moeller scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Cincinnati St. Xavier

Cincinnati Moeller took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Cincinnati St. Xavier 20-10 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Cincinnati Moeller opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cincinnati St. Xavier through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Fighting Crusaders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-3 in the final quarter.

The last time Cincinnati Moeller and Cincinnati St Xavier played in a 28-7 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Moeller faced off against St Leon East Central and Cincinnati St Xavier took on Chattanooga McCallie on Sept. 1 at Chattanooga McCallie School.

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy barely beats Franklin Bishop Fenwick

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy finally found a way to top Franklin Bishop Fenwick 28-25 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Franklin Bishop Fenwick started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over Cincinnati Mt. Healthy at the end of the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-18 lead over Franklin Bishop Fenwick.

The Fighting Owls maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Franklin Bishop Fenwick and Cincinnati Mt Healthy faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Cincinnati Mt Healthy High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Mt Healthy faced off against Wilmington and Franklin Bishop Fenwick took on Monroe on Sept. 1 at Franklin Bishop Fenwick High School.

Cincinnati Oak Hills edges past Cincinnati Sycamore in tough test

Cincinnati Oak Hills finally found a way to top Cincinnati Sycamore 27-21 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Oak Hills a 6-0 lead over Cincinnati Sycamore.

The Highlanders fought to a 20-7 halftime margin at the Aviators’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Aviators managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time Cincinnati Oak Hills and Cincinnati Sycamore played in a 20-13 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Sycamore faced off against Middletown and Cincinnati Oak Hills took on Cincinnati Colerain on Sept. 1 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

Cincinnati Princeton claims tight victory against Hamilton

Cincinnati Princeton posted a narrow 22-16 win over Hamilton in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Cincinnati Princeton opened with a 7-0 advantage over Hamilton through the first quarter.

The Big Blue drew within 7-3 at halftime.

Cincinnati Princeton darted to a 14-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Big Blue outpointed the Vikings 13-8 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Hamilton faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Hamilton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Liberty Township Lakota East and Hamilton took on Mason on Sept. 1 at Hamilton High School.

Cincinnati Taft slips past Cincinnati Purcell Marian

Cincinnati Taft topped Cincinnati Purcell Marian 14-7 in a tough tilt on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The Senators opened a tight 6-0 gap over the Cavaliers at the intermission.

Cincinnati Taft moved to a 14-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off against Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Taft took on Louisville Manual on Sept. 1 at Cincinnati Taft High School.

Cincinnati West Clermont pockets slim win over Cincinnati Turpin

Cincinnati West Clermont topped Cincinnati Turpin 10-3 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Cincinnati West Clermont opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Turpin through the first quarter.

The Wolves registered a 10-3 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati West Clermont faced off against Cincinnati Winton Woods and Cincinnati Turpin took on Morrow Little Miami on Sept. 1 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

Cincinnati Western Hills carves slim margin over Cincinnati Northwest

Cincinnati Western Hills finally found a way to top Cincinnati Northwest 28-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Western Hills faced off against New Richmond and Cincinnati Northwest took on Hamilton Ross on Sept. 1 at Hamilton Ross High School.

Cincinnati Winton Woods shuts out Morrow Little Miami

Cincinnati Winton Woods’ defense throttled Morrow Little Miami, resulting in a 51-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

The last time Cincinnati Winton Woods and Morrow Little Miami played in a 41-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Winton Woods faced off against Cincinnati West Clermont and Morrow Little Miami took on Cincinnati Turpin on Sept. 1 at Cincinnati Turpin High School.

Cincinnati Withrow sprints past Trotwood-Madison

Cincinnati Withrow knocked off Trotwood-Madison 21-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Withrow High on Sept. 15.

Last season, Cincinnati Withrow and Trotwood-Madison squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Trotwood-Madison High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Withrow faced off against Lima and Trotwood-Madison took on Kettering Alter on Sept. 7 at Kettering Archbishop Alter.

Cincinnati Wyoming shuts out Cleves Taylor

A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati Wyoming handle Cleves Taylor 38-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Last season, Cincinnati Wyoming and Cleves Taylor squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Cleves Taylor High School.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Cincinnati Wyoming faced off against Cincinnati Aiken.

Circleville narrowly defeats Amanda-Clearcreek

Circleville handed Amanda-Clearcreek a tough 14-3 loss during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Circleville a 7-0 lead over Amanda-Clearcreek.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Amanda-Clearcreek got within 7-3.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Circleville and Amanda-Clearcreek played in a 50-19 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Circleville faced off against Williamsport Westfall and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Frankfort Adena on Sept. 1 at Amanda-Clearcreek High School.

Circleville Logan Elm crushes Lancaster Fairfield Union

Circleville Logan Elm dismissed Lancaster Fairfield Union by a 48-21 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Circleville Logan Elm a 27-0 lead over Lancaster Fairfield Union.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 41-14.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Circleville Logan Elm and Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lancaster Fairfield Union faced off against Vincent Warren and Circleville Logan Elm took on Washington Court House Miami Trace on Sept. 1 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie escapes close call with Harrison

Clarksville Clinton-Massie finally found a way to top Harrison 21-14 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie darted in front of Harrison 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Harrison showed some mettle by fighting back to a 7-6 count in the third quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Harrison faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Harrison faced off against Cincinnati Indian Hill and Clarksville Clinton-Massie took on Dresden Tri-Valley on Sept. 1 at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High School.

Cleveland Garfield Heights overcomes Eastlake North in seat-squirming affair

Cleveland Garfield Heights finally found a way to top Eastlake North 14-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Cleveland Garfield Heights and Eastlake North were both scoreless.

The Rangers had a 3-0 edge on the Bulldogs at the beginning of the third quarter.

Cleveland Garfield Heights broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-10 lead over Eastlake North.

The Bulldogs maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 3-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cleveland Garfield Heights and Eastlake North squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Cleveland Garfield Heights High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Eastlake North squared off with Madison in a football game.

Cleveland John Hay shuts out Cleveland John Adams

Cleveland John Hay’s defense throttled Cleveland John Adams, resulting in a 46-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The last time Cleveland John Hay and Cleveland John Adams played in a 48-6 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Cleveland John Hay squared off with Lorain Clearview in a football game.

Cleveland VASJ overpowers Gates Mills Gilmour in thorough fashion

Cleveland VASJ recorded a big victory over Gates Mills Gilmour 49-13 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Cleveland VASJ opened with a 28-7 advantage over Gates Mills Gilmour through the first quarter.

The Vikings’ offense pulled in front for a 42-7 lead over the Lancers at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Vikings held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cleveland VASJ faced off against Youngstown East and Gates Mills Gilmour took on Gates Mills Hawken on Sept. 1 at Gates Mills Gilmour Academy.

Cleveland Heights finds OT victory against Mentor

Cleveland Heights topped Mentor in a 14-13 overtime thriller for an Ohio high school football victory at Cleveland Heights High on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cleveland Heights faced off against Hudson and Mentor took on Painesville Riverside on Sept. 1 at Painesville Riverside High School.

Chesapeake comes up short in matchup with Coal Grove

Coal Grove notched a win against Chesapeake 44-30 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The Hornets registered a 24-8 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Panthers managed a 22-20 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Coal Grove and Chesapeake faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Chesapeake High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Coal Grove faced off against Pomeroy Meigs and Chesapeake took on Racine Southern on Sept. 1 at Racine Southern High School.

Coldwater routs St. Henry

Coldwater controlled the action to earn an impressive 33-7 win against St. Henry on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Coldwater a 7-0 lead over St. Henry.

The Cavaliers’ offense charged in front for a 21-0 lead over the Redskins at halftime.

Coldwater steamrolled to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers chalked up this decision in spite of the Redskins’ spirited final-quarter performance.

The last time Coldwater and St. Henry played in a 41-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Coldwater faced off against Fort Recovery and St. Henry took on Anna on Sept. 1 at St. Henry.

Columbiana edges past Lisbon in tough test

Columbiana finally found a way to top Lisbon 28-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Clippers registered a 21-14 advantage at intermission over the Blue Devils.

Columbiana darted to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Clippers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Columbiana and Lisbon squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Columbiana High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lisbon faced off against Atwater Waterloo and Columbiana took on Berlin Center Western Reserve on Sept. 1 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

Columbiana Crestview rides to cruise-control win over Campbell Memorial

Columbiana Crestview raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 44-20 win over Campbell Memorial at Columbiana Crestview High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The last time Columbiana Crestview and Campbell Memorial played in a 63-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Columbiana Crestview faced off against Hanoverton United and Campbell Memorial took on McDonald on Sept. 1 at Campbell Memorial High School.

Columbus Africentric scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Columbus Briggs

Columbus Africentric left no doubt in recording a 40-7 win over Columbus Briggs in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Columbus Africentric a 14-0 lead over Columbus Briggs.

The Nubians fought to a 22-7 halftime margin at the Bruins’ expense.

Columbus Africentric charged to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Nubians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Columbus Briggs and Columbus Africentric faced off on Sept. 22, 2022 at Columbus Briggs High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Columbus Africentric faced off against KIPP Columbus and Columbus Briggs took on Columbus Franklin Heights on Sept. 1 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

Columbus Beechcroft overcomes Columbus Whetstone’s lead to earn win

Columbus Beechcroft rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Columbus Whetstone 62-28 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Columbus Whetstone showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-12 advantage over Columbus Beechcroft as the first quarter ended.

The two squads struggled a 28-28 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Columbus Beechcroft moved in front of Columbus Whetstone 42-28 going into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars held on with a 20-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus Beechcroft and Columbus Whetstone faced off on Sept. 22, 2022 at Columbus Beechcroft High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Columbus Whetstone faced off against Columbus Bishop Ready and Columbus Beechcroft took on McComb on Sept. 2 at McComb High School.

Columbus Bishop Hartley overpowers Lima Central Catholic in thorough fashion

Columbus Bishop Hartley controlled the action to earn an impressive 46-13 win against Lima Central Catholic in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Columbus Bishop Hartley a 14-7 lead over Lima Central Catholic.

The Hawks’ offense breathed fire in front for a 40-7 lead over the Thunderbirds at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 46-13.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Hartley and Lima Central Catholic faced off on Sept. 17, 2022 at Lima Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Lima Central Catholic took on Carey on Sept. 1 at Carey High School.

Columbus Bishop Ready outlasts Columbus St. Francis DeSales to earn OT victory

Columbus Bishop Ready used overtime to slip past Columbus St. Francis DeSales 43-42 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Columbus St. Francis DeSales, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Columbus Bishop Ready through the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 21-21 deadlock.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Columbus Bishop Ready and Columbus St. Francis DeSales locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

Neither squad could muster points in the fourth quarter.

Columbus Bishop Ready held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Columbus St Francis DeSales faced off against Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Columbus Bishop Ready took on Columbus Whetstone on Sept. 1 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

Columbus Bishop Watterson escapes close call with Chardon

Columbus Bishop Watterson posted a narrow 14-10 win over Chardon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The start wasn’t the problem for Chardon, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Columbus Bishop Watterson through the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles and the Hilltoppers dueled to a draw at 7-7 with the third quarter looming.

Chardon moved ahead by earning a 10-7 advantage over Columbus Bishop Watterson at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Eagles, as they climbed out of a hole with a 14-10 scoring margin.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Parma Padua Franciscan and Chardon took on Avon Lake on Sept. 1 at Chardon High School.

Columbus Centennial prevails over Columbus Linden-Mckinley

Columbus Centennial’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Columbus Linden-Mckinley 32-6 for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus Centennial High on Sept. 15.

The last time Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Centennial played in a 40-8 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Columbus Centennial faced off against Columbus Hamilton Township and Columbus Linden-Mckinley took on Maple Heights on Sept. 1 at Columbus Linden McKinley Academy.

Columbus East sprints past Columbus Mifflin

Columbus East handed Columbus Mifflin a tough 22-8 loss at Columbus East on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The last time Columbus East and Columbus Mifflin played in a 46-0 game on Sept. 22, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 7, Columbus East faced off against Dayton Thurgood Marshall and Columbus Mifflin took on Springfield Kenton Ridge on Sept. 1 at Columbus Mifflin High School.

Columbus Eastmoor shuts out Columbus West

A suffocating defense helped Columbus Eastmoor handle Columbus West 59-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus West on Sept. 15.

Columbus Eastmoor opened with a 31-0 advantage over Columbus West through the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense steamrolled in front for a 59-0 lead over the Cowboys at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Columbus Eastmoor and Columbus West faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Columbus Eastmoor Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Columbus West faced off against Millersport and Columbus Eastmoor took on Canal Winchester Harvest Prep on Sept. 1 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

Columbus Grandview Heights collects victory over Arcadia

Columbus Grandview Heights notched a win against Arcadia 21-6 for an Ohio high school football victory at Arcadia High on Sept. 15.

The Bobcats’ offense jumped in front for a 14-0 lead over the Redskins at the intermission.

Columbus Grandview Heights darted to a 21-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Arcadia faced off against Van Buren and Columbus Grandview Heights took on Johnstown Northridge on Sept. 1 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

Columbus Hamilton Township darts by Ashville Teays Valley

Columbus Hamilton Township controlled the action to earn an impressive 51-17 win against Ashville Teays Valley in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Rangers fought to a 23-17 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Columbus Hamilton Township breathed fire to a 37-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rangers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Hamilton Township and Ashville Teays Valley faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Ashville Teays Valley faced off against Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Columbus Hamilton Township took on Columbus Centennial on Sept. 1 at Columbus Centennial High School.

Columbus Marion-Franklin defeats Columbus Independence

Columbus Marion-Franklin handled Columbus Independence 38-12 in an impressive showing at Columbus Marion-Franklin High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Columbus Marion-Franklin darted in front of Columbus Independence 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils fought to a 30-6 intermission margin at the 76ers’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Red Devils held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus Independence squared off on Sept. 24, 2022 at Columbus Independence High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Columbus Marion-Franklin faced off against Washington Court House Washington and Columbus Independence took on Columbus St Charles on Sept. 1 at Columbus Independence High School.

Columbus Northland defense stifles KIPP Columbus

A suffocating defense helped Columbus Northland handle KIPP Columbus 35-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Columbus Northland opened with a 7-0 advantage over KIPP Columbus through the first quarter.

The Vikings’ offense breathed fire in front for a 21-0 lead over the Jaguars at halftime.

Columbus Northland stormed to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, KIPP Columbus faced off against Columbus Africentric and Columbus Northland took on Dayton Carroll on Sept. 1 at Columbus Northland High School.

Columbus South tops Columbus Walnut Ridge

Columbus South raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 46-22 win over Columbus Walnut Ridge in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The last time Columbus South and Columbus Walnut Ridge played in a 32-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Columbus South faced off against Dayton Belmont and Columbus Walnut Ridge took on New Albany on Sept. 1 at New Albany High School.

Columbus Grove defense stifles Delphos Jefferson

Defense dominated as Columbus Grove pitched a 49-0 shutout of Delphos Jefferson on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Columbus Grove a 28-0 lead over Delphos Jefferson.

The Bulldogs registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Columbus Grove roared to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Grove and Delphos Jefferson squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Columbus Grove High School.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Paulding and Columbus Grove took on Hamler Patrick Henry on Sept. 1 at Hamler Patrick Henry High School.

Convoy Crestview dominates Harrod Allen East in convincing showing

Convoy Crestview’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Harrod Allen East 51-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Convoy Crestview a 7-6 lead over Harrod Allen East.

The Knights’ offense moved in front for a 29-20 lead over the Mustangs at the intermission.

Convoy Crestview charged to a 38-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-8 edge.

Last season, Harrod Allen East and Convoy Crestview squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Convoy Crestview High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Harrod Allen East faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake and Convoy Crestview took on Haviland Wayne Trace on Sept. 1 at Haviland Wayne Trace High School.

Crown City South Gallia overpowers Oak Hill in thorough fashion

Crown City South Gallia raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 32-6 win over Oak Hill during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

Crown City South Gallia thundered in front of Oak Hill 32-6 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Oak Hill faced off against Ironton Rock Hill and Crown City South Gallia took on Reedsville Eastern on Sept. 1 at Crown City South Gallia High School.

Danville tops Galion Northmor

Danville knocked off Galion Northmor 32-21 at Danville High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Danville faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Galion Northmor took on Ashland Mapleton on Sept. 1 at Ashland Mapleton High School.

Dayton Centerville squeezes past Clayton Northmont

Dayton Centerville posted a narrow 14-13 win over Clayton Northmont during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

Dayton Centerville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Clayton Northmont through the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Elks and the Thunderbolts were both scoreless.

Clayton Northmont took the lead 13-7 to start the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Elks, as they climbed out of a hole with a 14-13 scoring margin.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Clayton Northmont faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Dayton Centerville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Clayton Northmont faced off against Dayton Dunbar and Dayton Centerville took on Pickerington Central on Sept. 1 at Dayton Centerville High School.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne tops Trenton Edgewood

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne recorded a big victory over Trenton Edgewood 28-7 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne opened with a 14-7 advantage over Trenton Edgewood through the first quarter.

The Eagles registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Trenton Edgewood and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne played in a 35-21 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Trenton Edgewood faced off against Hamilton Badin and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne took on Columbus Bishop Hartley on Sept. 1 at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne High School.

De Graff Riverside dominates Dayton Northridge in convincing showing

De Graff Riverside controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-20 win against Dayton Northridge in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

The last time De Graff Riverside and Dayton Northridge played in a 28-22 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, De Graff Riverside faced off against Spencerville and Dayton Northridge took on Carlisle on Sept. 1 at Dayton Northridge High School.

Defiance takes down Lima Shawnee

Defiance controlled the action to earn an impressive 30-8 win against Lima Shawnee in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Defiance opened with an 8-0 advantage over Lima Shawnee through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 22-0 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Defiance steamrolled to a 30-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians narrowed the gap 8-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Defiance and Lima Shawnee played in a 28-12 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Defiance faced off against St. Marys and Lima Shawnee took on Lima Bath on Sept. 1 at Lima Bath High School.

Defiance Ayersville defeats Edgerton

Defiance Ayersville dominated Edgerton 35-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Defiance Ayersville opened with an 8-0 advantage over Edgerton through the first quarter.

The Pilots opened a lopsided 16-0 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Defiance Ayersville pulled to a 22-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pilots held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Defiance Ayersville and Edgerton faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Edgerton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Defiance Ayersville faced off against Bluffton and Edgerton took on Montpelier on Sept. 1 at Montpelier High School.

Delaware Buckeye Valley sprints past Fairview Park Fairview

Delaware Buckeye Valley notched a win against Fairview Park Fairview 49-33 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Delaware Buckeye Valley darted in front of Fairview Park Fairview 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 28-27.

Delaware Buckeye Valley jumped to a 42-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Barons held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Delaware Buckeye Valley faced off against Ashland.

Hilliard Davidson comes up short in matchup with Delaware Olentangy Berlin

Delaware Olentangy Berlin collected a solid win over Hilliard Davidson in a 20-8 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Hilliard Davidson faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Hilliard Davidson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Delaware Olentangy Berlin faced off against Dublin Scioto and Hilliard Davidson took on Dublin Jerome on Sept. 1 at Dublin Jerome High School.

Dola Hardin Northern tacks win on Lima Perry

It was a tough night for Lima Perry which was overmatched by Dola Hardin Northern in this 42-12 verdict.

Dola Hardin Northern breathed fire in front of Lima Perry 28-12 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Polar Bears held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dola Hardin Northern and Lima Perry squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lima Perry faced off against Crestline and Dola Hardin Northern took on Cory-Rawson on Sept. 1 at Cory-Rawson High School.

Dresden Tri-Valley overwhelms New Lexington

Dresden Tri-Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-8 win over New Lexington at Dresden Tri-Valley High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Dresden Tri-Valley opened with a 7-0 advantage over New Lexington through the first quarter.

The Panthers bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 14-8.

Dresden Tri-Valley moved to a 21-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Scotties got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-0 edge.

Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and New Lexington squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at New Lexington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Dresden Tri-Valley faced off against Clarksville Clinton-Massie and New Lexington took on New Concord John Glenn on Sept. 1 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

Dublin Coffman slips past Westerville Central

Dublin Coffman finally found a way to top Westerville Central 31-29 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Last season, Dublin Coffman and Westerville Central squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Dublin Coffman High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Westerville Central faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Dublin Coffman took on Canton McKinley on Sept. 1 at Dublin Coffman High School.

Dublin Scioto outlasts Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in overtime classic

Dublin Scioto topped Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in a 3-0 overtime thriller on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first, second, third and fourth quarters.

Dublin Scioto held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Dublin Scioto and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Dublin Scioto faced off against Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne took on Groveport Madison on Sept. 1 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School.

East Liverpool Beaver Local darts past Belmont Union Local with early burst

A swift early pace pushed East Liverpool Beaver Local past Belmont Union Local Friday 53-26 at Belmont Union Local High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

East Liverpool Beaver Local jumped in front of Belmont Union Local 20-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Beavers opened a close 34-20 gap over the Jets at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Beavers held on with a 19-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Belmont Union Local faced off against Glen Dale John Marshall and East Liverpool Beaver Local took on Jefferson on Sept. 1 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

Fayetteville rides to cruise-control win over Hamilton New Miami

Fayetteville raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 40-7 win over Hamilton New Miami for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Fayetteville faced off against Sabina East Clinton and Hamilton New Miami took on Bradford on Sept. 1 at Hamilton New Miami High School.

Findlay posts win at Fremont Ross’ expense

Findlay pushed past Fremont Ross for a 49-29 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Findlay opened with a 14-7 advantage over Fremont Ross through the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense darted in front for a 28-15 lead over the Little Giants at halftime.

Findlay roared to a 48-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Little Giants enjoyed an 8-1 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Findlay and Fremont Ross faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Fremont Ross High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Fremont Ross faced off against Perrysburg and Findlay took on Sylvania Southview on Sept. 1 at Sylvania Southview High School.

Findlay Liberty-Benton allows no points against Bloomdale Elmwood

Defense dominated as Findlay Liberty-Benton pitched a 42-0 shutout of Bloomdale Elmwood for an Ohio high school football victory at Bloomdale Elmwood High on Sept. 15.

Findlay Liberty-Benton opened with a 14-0 advantage over Bloomdale Elmwood through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened a giant 35-0 gap over the Royals at the intermission.

Findlay Liberty-Benton breathed fire to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bloomdale Elmwood and Findlay Liberty-Benton faced off on Nov. 6, 2021 at Bloomdale Elmwood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bloomdale Elmwood faced off against Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Findlay Liberty-Benton took on Arlington on Sept. 1 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

Fort Loramie overpowers Dayton Meadowdale in thorough fashion

Fort Loramie dismissed Dayton Meadowdale by a 42-6 count in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Fort Loramie opened with a 7-0 advantage over Dayton Meadowdale through the first quarter.

The Redskins opened a towering 21-0 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Fort Loramie roared to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

Recently on Sept. 1, Fort Loramie squared off with Covington in a football game.

Chillicothe Southeastern comes up short in matchup with Frankfort Adena

Frankfort Adena eventually beat Chillicothe Southeastern 44-31 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Frankfort Adena and Chillicothe Southeastern settling for a 23-23 first-quarter knot.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Frankfort Adena enjoyed a meager margin over Chillicothe Southeastern with a 30-23 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-8 edge.

Last season, Frankfort Adena and Chillicothe Southeastern faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Frankfort Adena faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Chillicothe Southeastern took on Beaver Eastern on Sept. 1 at Chillicothe Southeastern High School.

Franklin shuts out Carlisle

Franklin’s defense throttled Carlisle, resulting in a 26-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Franklin a 7-0 lead over Carlisle.

The Wildcats fought to a 20-0 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

Franklin stormed to a 26-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Franklin and Carlisle squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Carlisle High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Carlisle faced off against Dayton Northridge and Franklin took on Sunbury Big Walnut on Sept. 1 at Franklin High School.

Fredericktown sprints past Mt. Gilead

Fredericktown collected a solid win over Mt. Gilead in a 26-7 verdict in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Indians moved ahead by earning a 7-0 advantage over the Freddies at the end of the second quarter.

Fredericktown broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 12-7 lead over Mt. Gilead.

The Freddies got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Mt Gilead faced off against Grove City Christian and Fredericktown took on Utica on Sept. 1 at Utica High School.

Gahanna Lincoln overwhelms Pickerington Central

It was a tough night for Pickerington Central which was overmatched by Gahanna Lincoln in this 49-14 verdict.

Gahanna Lincoln opened with a 28-0 advantage over Pickerington Central through the first quarter.

The Golden Lions’ offense thundered in front for a 42-7 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Gahanna Lincoln and Pickerington Central played in a 38-14 game on Nov. 11, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Pickerington Central faced off against Dayton Centerville and Gahanna Lincoln took on Powell Olentangy Liberty on Sept. 1 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

Gallipolis Gallia crushes Portsmouth

Gallipolis Gallia dismissed Portsmouth by a 50-18 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Gallipolis Gallia roared in front of Portsmouth 30-0 to begin the second quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Trojans climbed back to within 36-12.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-6 edge.

The last time Gallipolis Gallia and Portsmouth played in a 36-34 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against Point Pleasant and Portsmouth took on Greenup County on Sept. 1 at Portsmouth High School.

Garrettsville Garfield defense stifles Warren Champion

Defense dominated as Garrettsville Garfield pitched a 64-0 shutout of Warren Champion during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Warren Champion squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Warren Champion High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Parma Normandy and Warren Champion took on Ravenna Southeast on Sept. 1 at Warren Champion High School.

Genoa Area scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Millbury Lake

Genoa Area left no doubt in recording a 60-32 win over Millbury Lake in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Genoa Area opened with a 14-0 advantage over Millbury Lake through the first quarter.

The Comets opened a colossal 33-12 gap over the Flyers at halftime.

Millbury Lake responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 40-24.

The Comets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-8 edge.

Last season, Genoa Area and Millbury Lake faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Genoa Area High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Millbury Lake faced off against Delta and Genoa Area took on Huron on Sept. 1 at Huron High School.

Germantown Valley View earns narrow win over Eaton

Germantown Valley View topped Eaton 35-27 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Eaton showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-0 advantage over Germantown Valley View as the first quarter ended.

The Spartans kept a 21-14 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Eaton trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 21-20.

The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

The last time Germantown Valley View and Eaton played in a 38-17 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Eaton faced off against Oxford Talawanda and Germantown Valley View took on Bellbrook on Sept. 1 at Germantown Valley View High School.

Girard prevails over Andover Pymatuning Valley

Girard left no doubt on Friday, controlling Andover Pymatuning Valley from start to finish for a 42-6 victory at Girard High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Girard faced off against Beloit West Branch and Andover Pymatuning Valley took on Orwell Grand Valley on Sept. 1 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School.

Glouster Trimble defense stifles Cincinnati Woodward

Glouster Trimble’s defense throttled Cincinnati Woodward, resulting in a 15-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Glouster Trimble a 7-0 lead over Cincinnati Woodward.

The Tomcats registered a 13-0 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Glouster Trimble jumped to a 15-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Woodward and Glouster Trimble squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Glouster Trimble High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Woodward faced off against Bethel-Tate and Glouster Trimble took on McArthur Vinton County on Sept. 1 at Glouster Trimble High School.

Granville bests Johnstown Northridge

It was a tough night for Johnstown Northridge which was overmatched by Granville in this 36-6 verdict.

Granville opened with a 13-0 advantage over Johnstown Northridge through the first quarter.

The Blue Aces opened a lopsided 26-6 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.

Granville pulled to a 33-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Aces got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Granville and Johnstown Northridge faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Granville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Columbus Grandview Heights and Granville took on Johnstown on Sept. 1 at Johnstown-Monroe High School.

Greenfield McClain exhales after close call with Cincinnati Hills Christian

Greenfield McClain finally found a way to top Cincinnati Hills Christian 27-25 at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Hills Christian started on steady ground by forging an 18-8 lead over Greenfield McClain at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

It took a 19-7 rally, but the Tigers were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

The last time Greenfield McClain and Cincinnati Hills Christian played in a 48-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Hills Christian faced off against Oviedo The Master’s Academy and Greenfield McClain took on Bainbridge Paint Valley on Sept. 1 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

Greenwood Center Grove outlasts Canal Winchester Harvest Prep

Greenwood Center Grove knocked off Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 36-18 for an Indiana high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Greenwood Center Grove a 15-6 lead over Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

The Trojans registered a 22-6 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Greenwood Center Grove steamrolled to a 29-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Recently on Sept. 1, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep squared off with Columbus Eastmoor in a football game.

Grove City allows no points against Marysville

Defense dominated as Grove City pitched a 49-0 shutout of Marysville in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Grove City jumped in front of Marysville 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Greyhounds’ offense thundered in front for a 42-0 lead over the Monarchs at halftime.

Grove City jumped to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Grove City and Marysville squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Grove City High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Marysville faced off against Reynoldsburg and Grove City took on Thomas Worthington on Sept. 1 at Grove City High School.

Hagerstown shuts out Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian

A suffocating defense helped Hagerstown handle Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian 41-0 in an Indiana high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian faced off against Cincinnati Deer Park.

Hamilton Badin’s speedy start jolts Cincinnati Hughes

Hamilton Badin rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-12 win over Cincinnati Hughes at Hamilton Badin High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Hamilton Badin moved in front of Cincinnati Hughes 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams’ offense roared in front for a 28-6 lead over the Big Red at halftime.

Hamilton Badin thundered to a 42-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Hamilton Badin faced off against Trenton Edgewood and Cincinnati Hughes took on St Bernard Roger Bacon on Sept. 1 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

Hamler Patrick Henry exhales after close call with Bryan

Hamler Patrick Henry finally found a way to top Bryan 46-42 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Hamler Patrick Henry jumped in front of Bryan 8-6 to begin the second quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 22-22 deadlock.

Hamler Patrick Henry darted ahead over Bryan when the fourth quarter began 38-30.

The Golden Bears outpointed the Patriots 12-8 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Bryan and Hamler Patrick Henry faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Bryan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against Columbus Grove and Bryan took on Sherwood Fairview on Sept. 1 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

Hanoverton United crushes Salineville Southern Local

Hanoverton United dismissed Salineville Southern Local by a 35-14 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Hanoverton United jumped in front of Salineville Southern Local 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 7-6.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Hanoverton United and Salineville Southern Local locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Golden Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Hanoverton United squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Hanoverton United faced off against Columbiana Crestview and Salineville Southern Local took on East Canton on Sept. 1 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

Haviland Wayne Trace scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Hicksville

Haviland Wayne Trace left no doubt in recording a 56-6 win over Hicksville in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Last season, Haviland Wayne Trace and Hicksville faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Hicksville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Haviland Wayne Trace faced off against Convoy Crestview and Hicksville took on Edon on Sept. 1 at Hicksville High School.

Heath sprints past Zanesville

Heath eventually beat Zanesville 40-20 at Heath High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense darted in front for a 20-13 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Zanesville showed some mettle by fighting back to a 26-20 count in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Zanesville and Heath played in a 22-11 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Heath faced off against Creston Norwayne and Zanesville took on St. Clairsville on Sept. 1 at St. Clairsville High School.

Hilliard Bradley claims tight victory against Dublin Jerome

Hilliard Bradley finally found a way to top Dublin Jerome 40-35 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Hilliard Bradley and Dublin Jerome settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Jaguars opened a slim 34-21 gap over the Celtics at the intermission.

Dublin Jerome tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 40-35 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dublin Jerome and Hilliard Bradley squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Hilliard Bradley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Dublin Jerome faced off against Hilliard Davidson and Hilliard Bradley took on Westerville Central on Sept. 1 at Westerville Central High School.

Hilliard Darby shuts out Lancaster

Hilliard Darby’s defense throttled Lancaster, resulting in a 10-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The Panthers opened a small 7-0 gap over the Gales at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Hilliard Darby and Lancaster squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Lancaster High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Hilliard Darby faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Lancaster took on Canal Winchester on Sept. 1 at Lancaster High School.

Hillsboro thwarts Sabina East Clinton’s quest

Hillsboro notched a win against Sabina East Clinton 32-12 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Indians fought to a 19-6 halftime margin at the Astros’ expense.

Hillsboro steamrolled to a 26-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 32-12.

Last season, Hillsboro and Sabina East Clinton squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Hillsboro High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Sabina East Clinton faced off against Fayetteville and Hillsboro took on West Portsmouth West on Sept. 1 at West Portsmouth West High School.

Holgate sprints past Harlan Christian

Holgate pushed past Harlan Christian for a 22-8 win at Harlan Christian High on Sept. 15 in Indiana football action.

The Tigers registered a 16-0 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Hawks closed the lead with an 8-6 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Holgate and Harlan Christian faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Holgate High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Holgate squared off with Britton Deerfield in a football game.

Howard East Knox defense stifles Cardington-Lincoln

Howard East Knox’s defense throttled Cardington-Lincoln, resulting in a 32-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Howard East Knox moved in front of Cardington-Lincoln 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense thundered in front for a 26-0 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Howard East Knox faced off against North Robinson Colonel Crawford and Cardington-Lincoln took on Bucyrus on Sept. 1 at Bucyrus High School.

Huber Heights Wayne exhales after close call with Miamisburg

Huber Heights Wayne finally found a way to top Miamisburg 32-24 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Miamisburg started on steady ground by forging a 17-13 lead over Huber Heights Wayne at the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Miamisburg enjoyed a 24-13 lead over Huber Heights Wayne to start the final quarter.

The Warriors rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Vikings 19-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Huber Heights Wayne and Miamisburg faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Miamisburg faced off against Dayton Ponitz and Huber Heights Wayne took on Akron St Vincent – St Mary on Sept. 1 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

Ironton sets early tone to dominate South Point

Ironton left no doubt in recording a 42-8 win over South Point on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Ironton a 14-0 lead over South Point.

The Fighting Tigers’ offense thundered in front for a 28-2 lead over the Pointers at the intermission.

Ironton thundered to a 35-2 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fighting Tigers held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ironton and South Point squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Ironton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, South Point faced off against Russell and Ironton took on Proctorville Fairland on Sept. 1 at Ironton High School.

Jackson takes advantage of early margin to defeat Hamilton Ross

Jackson controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 44-14 victory over Hamilton Ross in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Jackson a 14-0 lead over Hamilton Ross.

The Ironmen’s offense stormed in front for a 24-7 lead over the Rams at halftime.

Jackson breathed fire to a 38-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Ironmen chalked up this decision in spite of the Rams’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Jackson faced off against Wheelersburg and Hamilton Ross took on Cincinnati Northwest on Sept. 1 at Hamilton Ross High School.

Jamestown Greeneview shuts out North Lewisburg Triad

Defense dominated as Jamestown Greeneview pitched a 31-0 shutout of North Lewisburg Triad during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Jamestown Greeneview a 7-0 lead over North Lewisburg Triad.

The Rams’ offense moved in front for a 13-0 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Jamestown Greeneview jumped to a 25-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Jamestown Greeneview faced off against West Liberty-Salem and North Lewisburg Triad took on South Charleston Southeastern on Sept. 1 at South Charleston Southeastern High School.

Kettering Alter escapes Bellbrook in thin win

Kettering Alter posted a narrow 20-13 win over Bellbrook at Kettering Alter on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Knights registered a 14-3 advantage at halftime over the Golden Eagles.

Bellbrook showed some mettle by fighting back to a 14-10 count in the third quarter.

The Knights got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-3 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 7, Kettering Alter faced off against Trotwood-Madison and Bellbrook took on Germantown Valley View on Sept. 1 at Germantown Valley View High School.

Kettering Fairmont tops Springboro

Kettering Fairmont knocked off Springboro 17-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Kettering Fairmont opened with a 7-0 advantage over Springboro through the first quarter.

The Firebirds registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Panthers.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Springboro and Kettering Fairmont faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Kettering Fairmont.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Springboro faced off against Cincinnati Elder and Kettering Fairmont took on Cincinnati La Salle on Sept. 1 at Cincinnati La Salle High School.

Kirtland allows no points against Cuyahoga Heights

A suffocating defense helped Kirtland handle Cuyahoga Heights 35-0 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Kirtland a 21-0 lead over Cuyahoga Heights.

The Hornets registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Red Wolves.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Kirtland faced off against Perry and Cuyahoga Heights took on Burton Berkshire on Sept. 1 at Burton Berkshire High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian takes advantage of early margin to defeat Lancaster Fisher Catholic

Lancaster Fairfield Christian left no doubt in recording a 50-21 win over Lancaster Fisher Catholic in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian opened with a 16-0 advantage over Lancaster Fisher Catholic through the first quarter.

The Knights’ offense steamrolled in front for a 37-14 lead over the Irish at the intermission.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian thundered to a 50-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Irish outpointed the Knights 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Christian and Lancaster Fisher Catholic faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lancaster Fairfield Christian faced off against Danville and Lancaster Fisher Catholic took on Portsmouth Notre Dame on Sept. 2 at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High School.

Leavittsburg LaBrae tacks win on Newton Falls

Leavittsburg LaBrae dismissed Newton Falls by a 41-7 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Leavittsburg LaBrae roared in front of Newton Falls 34-0 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Vikings and the Tigers were both scoreless.

Leavittsburg LaBrae jumped to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, Newton Falls and Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Newton Falls High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off against Niles and Newton Falls took on Vienna Mathews on Sept. 2 at Vienna Mathews High School.

Leipsic overwhelms Ada

Leipsic handled Ada 55-24 in an impressive showing on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Leipsic a 7-3 lead over Ada.

The Vikings opened a slim 21-10 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Leipsic breathed fire to a 41-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Leipsic and Ada faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Leipsic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Ada faced off against New Washington Buckeye Central and Leipsic took on Pandora-Gilboa on Sept. 1 at Leipsic High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy allows no points against Grove City Central Crossing

A suffocating defense helped Lewis Center Olentangy handle Grove City Central Crossing 35-0 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Lewis Center Olentangy opened with a 7-0 advantage over Grove City Central Crossing through the first quarter.

The Braves fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Comets’ expense.

Lewis Center Olentangy stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Lewis Center Olentangy and Grove City Central Crossing played in a 41-27 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Grove City Central Crossing faced off against Galloway Westland and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Westerville South on Sept. 1 at Westerville South High School.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange scores early, pulls away from Newark

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Newark 42-13 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Lewis Center Olentangy Orange a 28-13 lead over Newark.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Pioneers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Newark faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Newark High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange faced off against Hilliard Darby and Newark took on Marion Harding on Sept. 1 at Marion Harding High School.

Lewisburg Tri-County North defeats Arcanum

Lewisburg Tri-County North’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Arcanum 42-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Lewisburg Tri-County North darted in front of Arcanum 15-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers registered a 22-12 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-8 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Arcanum faced off against Union City Mississinawa Valley.

Lexington pushes over Wooster

Lexington handed Wooster a tough 42-27 loss at Wooster High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Lexington a 14-0 lead over Wooster.

The Minutemen fought to a 20-6 halftime margin at the Generals’ expense.

Wooster moved ahead of Lexington 21-20 to start the final quarter.

It took a 22-6 rally, but the Minutemen were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Lexington and Wooster faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Lexington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Wooster faced off against New Philadelphia and Lexington took on Bellville Clear Fork on Sept. 1 at Lexington High School.

Liberty Center tacks win on Swanton

Liberty Center scored early and often to roll over Swanton 55-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Liberty Center and Swanton squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Liberty Center High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Swanton faced off against Ottawa Hills and Liberty Center took on Tontogany Otsego on Sept. 1 at Liberty Center High School.

Lima prevails over Toledo Bowsher

Lima raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 39-14 win over Toledo Bowsher in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Spartans’ offense darted in front for a 26-14 lead over the Blue Racers at the intermission.

Lima roared to a 32-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lima and Toledo Bowsher squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Lima Senior High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Toledo Bowsher faced off against Maumee and Lima took on Cincinnati Withrow on Sept. 1 at Cincinnati Withrow High School.

Lima Bath escapes close call with Elida

Lima Bath topped Elida 21-17 in a tough tilt at Lima Bath High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Lima Bath a 7-0 lead over Elida.

The scoreboard showed the Bulldogs with a 14-7 lead over the Wildcats heading into the second quarter.

Elida jumped a slim margin over Lima Bath as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

It took an 8-3 rally, but the Wildcats were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Elida and Lima Bath faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Elida High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lima Bath faced off against Lima Shawnee and Elida took on Kenton on Sept. 1 at Elida High School.

London prevails over St. Paris Graham

London recorded a big victory over St. Paris Graham 41-3 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

London opened with a 14-0 advantage over St. Paris Graham through the first quarter.

The Red Raiders registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

St. Paris Graham fought back in the third quarter to make it 35-3.

The Red Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, London and St Paris Graham faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at St Paris Graham High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, London faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown and St Paris Graham took on Brookville on Sept. 1 at St Paris Graham High School.

Lorain collects victory over Willoughby South

Lorain collected a solid win over Willoughby South in a 20-7 verdict on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Lorain darted ahead over Willoughby South when the final quarter began 14-7.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Willoughby South faced off against Lyndhurst Brush.

Lebanon falls to Loveland in OT

Loveland topped Lebanon in a 37-31 overtime thriller in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Lebanon started on steady ground by forging a 10-7 lead over Loveland at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 24-17 advantage over the Tigers at the half.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Loveland and Lebanon locked in a 24-24 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Tigers and the Warriors locked in a 31-31 stalemate.

Loveland held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

The last time Loveland and Lebanon played in a 14-13 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lebanon faced off against Cincinnati Anderson and Loveland took on Milford on Sept. 1 at Loveland High School.

Magnolia Sandy Valley prevails over Malvern

Magnolia Sandy Valley scored early and often to roll over Malvern 40-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Malvern High on Sept. 15.

Magnolia Sandy Valley opened with a 21-7 advantage over Malvern through the first quarter.

Magnolia Sandy Valley charged to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Malvern faced off against Cadiz Harrison Central and Magnolia Sandy Valley took on Canton South on Sept. 1 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

Mansfield takes down New Philadelphia

Mansfield scored early and often to roll over New Philadelphia 35-14 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Mansfield jumped in front of New Philadelphia 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tygers opened a small 21-6 gap over the Quakers at the intermission.

New Philadelphia showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 28-14.

The Tygers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Mansfield and New Philadelphia played in a 21-10 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Mansfield faced off against Massillon and New Philadelphia took on Wooster on Sept. 1 at New Philadelphia High School.

Marengo Highland routs Marion Harding

Marengo Highland scored early and often to roll over Marion Harding 47-14 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Marengo Highland faced off against Ashland Crestview and Marion Harding took on Newark on Sept. 1 at Marion Harding High School.

Maria Stein Marion Local overwhelms New Bremen

Maria Stein Marion Local handled New Bremen 42-7 in an impressive showing on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

Maria Stein Marion Local moved in front of New Bremen 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Flyers registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Flyers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and New Bremen squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, New Bremen faced off against Rockford Parkway and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Minster on Sept. 1 at Minster High School.

Marietta tacks win on Ripley

Marietta dominated from start to finish in an imposing 43-3 win over Ripley in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Marietta and Ripley faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Ripley High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Marietta squared off with The Plains Athens in a football game.

Marion Elgin dominates Cory-Rawson

Marion Elgin handled Cory-Rawson 50-14 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory at Marion Elgin High on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Marion Elgin faced off against North Baltimore and Cory-Rawson took on Dola Hardin Northern on Sept. 1 at Cory-Rawson High School.

Martins Ferry secures a win over Newcomerstown

Martins Ferry collected a solid win over Newcomerstown in a 41-31 verdict on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Purple Riders’ offense jumped in front for a 21-17 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Martins Ferry roared to a 41-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans rallied with a 14-0 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Purple Riders prevailed.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Newcomerstown faced off against Bowerston Conotton Valley and Martins Ferry took on Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley on Sept. 1 at Martins Ferry High School.

Mason barely beats Fairfield

Mason finally found a way to top Fairfield 21-14 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

Last season, Mason and Fairfield squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Mason High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Fairfield faced off against West Chester Lakota West and Mason took on Hamilton on Sept. 1 at Hamilton High School.

Massillon slips past Lakewood St. Edward

Massillon posted a narrow 15-13 win over Lakewood St. Edward on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Massillon and Lakewood St Edward faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Massillon Washington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Massillon faced off against Mansfield.

Massillon Jackson darts by Massillon Perry

Massillon Jackson rolled past Massillon Perry for a comfortable 49-14 victory in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Last season, Massillon Jackson and Massillon Perry faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Massillon Perry High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Massillon Jackson faced off against Stow-Munroe Falls and Massillon Perry took on Euclid on Sept. 1 at Massillon Perry High School.

McArthur Vinton County takes down The Plains Athens

McArthur Vinton County scored early and often to roll over The Plains Athens 35-13 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

McArthur Vinton County opened with a 7-0 advantage over The Plains Athens through the first quarter.

The Vikings registered a 14-7 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 21-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, McArthur Vinton County and The Plains Athens squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at The Plains Athens High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, McArthur Vinton County faced off against Glouster Trimble and The Plains Athens took on Marietta on Sept. 1 at Marietta High School.

McConnelsville Morgan edges past Coshocton in tough test

McConnelsville Morgan topped Coshocton 35-34 in a tough tilt on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave McConnelsville Morgan a 21-14 lead over Coshocton.

The Raiders and the Redskins were deadlocked at 21-21 heading to the third quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-13 edge.

Last season, McConnelsville Morgan and Coshocton faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Coshocton faced off against Zanesville Maysville and McConnelsville Morgan took on Duncan Falls Philo on Sept. 1 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley overcomes deficit to defeat Morral Ridgedale

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley trailed at the end of the first quarter before rallying for a 50-14 win over Morral Ridgedale for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The start wasn’t the problem for Morral Ridgedale, as it began with a 7-0 edge over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley through the end of the first quarter.

The Rams kept a 20-7 halftime margin at the Rockets’ expense.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley breathed fire to a 36-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Morral Ridgedale squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Morral Ridgedale High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Morral Ridgedale faced off against Mt Victory Ridgemont and McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took on Waynesfield-Goshen on Sept. 1 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

Mechanicsburg defeats Springfield Catholic Central

Mechanicsburg left no doubt on Friday, controlling Springfield Catholic Central from start to finish for a 37-6 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Mechanicsburg opened with a 14-6 advantage over Springfield Catholic Central through the first quarter.

The Indians’ offense jumped in front for a 21-6 lead over the Irish at the intermission.

Mechanicsburg breathed fire to a 37-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Mechanicsburg faced off against Springfield Greenon and Springfield Catholic Central took on Springfield Northeastern on Sept. 1 at Springfield Northeastern High School.

Super start fuels Miamisburg Dayton Christian’s victory over Lockland

Miamisburg Dayton Christian broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Lockland 34-31 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Miamisburg Dayton Christian darted in front of Lockland 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers moved ahead by earning a 19-18 advantage over the Warriors at the end of the second quarter.

Lockland enjoyed a 25-18 lead over Miamisburg Dayton Christian to start the final quarter.

It took a 16-6 rally, but the Warriors were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Sept. 1, Lockland squared off with Cincinnati Finneytown in a football game.

Middlefield Cardinal defense stifles Brooklyn

A suffocating defense helped Middlefield Cardinal handle Brooklyn 35-0 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Middlefield Cardinal squared off with Akron Coventry in a football game.

Middletown pockets slim win over Liberty Township Lakota East

Middletown posted a narrow 21-14 win over Liberty Township Lakota East in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Liberty Township Lakota East started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Middletown at the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 7-7 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Liberty Township Lakota East had a 14-7 edge on Middletown at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Thunderhawks had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Middies won the session and the game with a 14-0 performance.

The last time Liberty Township Lakota East and Middletown played in a 14-13 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Middletown faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore and Liberty Township Lakota East took on Cincinnati Princeton on Sept. 1 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

Milford thwarts Kings Mill Kings’ quest

Milford grabbed a 40-21 victory at the expense of Kings Mill Kings for an Ohio high school football victory at Kings Mill Kings High on Sept. 15.

The last time Kings Mill Kings and Milford played in a 41-7 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Kings Mill Kings faced off against Cincinnati Walnut Hills and Milford took on Loveland on Sept. 1 at Loveland High School.

Milford Center Fairbanks takes advantage of early margin to defeat Springfield Greenon

An early dose of momentum helped Milford Center Fairbanks to a 33-14 runaway past Springfield Greenon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Milford Center Fairbanks opened with a 13-0 advantage over Springfield Greenon through the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the second quarter as the Knights climbed back to within 13-7.

Milford Center Fairbanks pulled to a 27-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights rallied in the final quarter, but the Panthers skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Milford Center Fairbanks faced off against Cedarville and Springfield Greenon took on Mechanicsburg on Sept. 1 at Mechanicsburg High School.

Mineral Ridge tops Atwater Waterloo

It was a tough night for Atwater Waterloo which was overmatched by Mineral Ridge in this 47-12 verdict.

The first quarter gave Mineral Ridge a 14-6 lead over Atwater Waterloo.

The Rams fought to a 28-12 intermission margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Mineral Ridge pulled to a 40-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Mineral Ridge and Atwater Waterloo squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Atwater Waterloo High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Mineral Ridge faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Atwater Waterloo took on Lisbon on Sept. 1 at Atwater Waterloo High School.

Minford tops McDermott Northwest

Minford unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off McDermott Northwest 63-21 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Minford a 13-7 lead over McDermott Northwest.

The Falcons opened an enormous 42-21 gap over the Mohawks at halftime.

Minford pulled to a 56-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, McDermott Northwest faced off against Chillicothe Huntington and Minford took on Wellston on Sept. 1 at Minford High School.

Minster thwarts Anna’s quest

Minster eventually beat Anna 35-18 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Minster opened with a 7-6 advantage over Anna through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a towering 28-12 gap over the Rockets at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Minster and Anna squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Anna High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Minster faced off against Maria Stein Marion Local and Anna took on St. Henry on Sept. 1 at St. Henry.

Mogadore Field allows no points against Lodi Cloverleaf

A suffocating defense helped Mogadore Field handle Lodi Cloverleaf 14-0 at Lodi Cloverleaf High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The Falcons’ offense darted in front for a 7-0 lead over the Colts at halftime.

Mogadore Field darted to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Lodi Cloverleaf and Mogadore Field faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Mogadore Field High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Mogadore Field squared off with Rootstown in a football game.

Washington Court House Washington lets lead slip away in Monroe’s victory

Monroe shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 48-21 win over Washington Court House Washington on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

Washington Court House Washington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Monroe as the first quarter ended.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Monroe and Washington Court House Washington locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

The Hornets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 34-7 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Washington Court House Washington faced off against Columbus Marion-Franklin and Monroe took on Franklin Bishop Fenwick on Sept. 1 at Franklin Bishop Fenwick High School.

Montpelier carves slim margin over Sand Creek

Montpelier finally found a way to top Sand Creek 19-12 in a Michigan high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Montpelier jumped in front of Sand Creek 13-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Aggies rallied in the second quarter by making it 13-12.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Locomotives held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Montpelier faced off against Edgerton.

Morenci takes advantage of early margin to defeat Lakeside Marblehead Danbury

Morenci took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Lakeside Marblehead Danbury 38-14 on Sept. 15 in Michigan football.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont bests Crestline

Mt. Victory Ridgemont dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-6 win over Crestline on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Mt Victory Ridgemont faced off against Morral Ridgedale and Crestline took on Lima Perry on Sept. 1 at Crestline High School.

Napoleon overwhelms Holland Springfield

Napoleon left no doubt on Friday, controlling Holland Springfield from start to finish for a 42-6 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Napoleon moved in front of Holland Springfield 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Napoleon steamrolled to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Napoleon and Holland Springfield squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Holland Springfield High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Holland Springfield faced off against Toledo Start and Napoleon took on Sylvania Northview on Sept. 1 at Sylvania Northview High School.

New Middletown Springfield Local shuts out Vienna Mathews

New Middletown Springfield Local’s defense throttled Vienna Mathews, resulting in a 71-0 shutout at Vienna Mathews High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The last time New Middletown Springfield Local and Vienna Mathews played in a 42-0 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Vienna Mathews faced off against Newton Falls and New Middletown Springfield Local took on Geneva on Sept. 1 at Geneva High School.

New Paris National Trail tacks win on New Lebanon Dixie

New Paris National Trail unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off New Lebanon Dixie 61-21 Friday at New Paris National Trail High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

New Paris National Trail opened with a 28-7 advantage over New Lebanon Dixie through the first quarter.

The Blazers’ offense breathed fire in front for a 47-7 lead over the Greyhounds at halftime.

New Paris National Trail breathed fire to a 61-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Greyhounds enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Last season, New Paris National Trail and New Lebanon Dixie faced off on Sept. 15, 2022 at New Lebanon Dixie High School.

In recent action on Sept. 7, New Paris National Trail faced off against Middletown Madison and New Lebanon Dixie took on Ansonia on Sept. 1 at Ansonia High School.

New Richmond routs Norwood

New Richmond scored early and often to roll over Norwood 39-8 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Lions fought to a 25-0 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

New Richmond pulled to a 32-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians managed an 8-7 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time New Richmond and Norwood played in a 42-13 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Norwood faced off against Cincinnati College Prep and New Richmond took on Cincinnati Western Hills on Sept. 1 at New Richmond High School.

Newark Catholic defense stifles Pataskala Licking Heights

Defense dominated as Newark Catholic pitched a 20-0 shutout of Pataskala Licking Heights in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Newark Catholic steamrolled ahead of Pataskala Licking Heights 20-0 as the fourth quarter started.

Defense ruled the first, second and fourth quarters as the Green Wave and the Hornets were both scoreless.

Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Newark Catholic faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Newark Catholic faced off against Gahanna Columbus Academy and Pataskala Licking Heights took on Bellefontaine on Sept. 1 at Pataskala Licking Heights High School.

Newark Licking Valley dominates Hebron Lakewood

Newark Licking Valley dominated Hebron Lakewood 37-14 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Newark Licking Valley jumped in front of Hebron Lakewood 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

Newark Licking Valley jumped to a 37-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Newark Licking Valley and Hebron Lakewood played in a 41-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Bexley and Newark Licking Valley took on Millersburg West Holmes on Sept. 1 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

Niles allows no points against Cortland Lakeview

Defense dominated as Niles pitched a 31-0 shutout of Cortland Lakeview on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Niles a 10-0 lead over Cortland Lakeview.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Niles and Cortland Lakeview were both scoreless.

The Red Dragons held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Cortland Lakeview and Niles played in a 21-13 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Youngstown Liberty and Niles took on Leavittsburg LaBrae on Sept. 1 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton edges past McDonald in tough test

North Jackson Jackson-Milton posted a narrow 28-21 win over McDonald during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

McDonald showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over North Jackson Jackson-Milton as the first quarter ended.

The Bluejays and the Blue Devils dueled to a draw at 14-14 with the third quarter looming.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton took control in the third quarter with a 21-14 advantage over McDonald.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, North Jackson Jackson-Milton and McDonald squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at McDonald High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against Windham and McDonald took on Campbell Memorial on Sept. 1 at Campbell Memorial High School.

Oak Harbor defense stifles Rossford

Defense dominated as Oak Harbor pitched a 48-0 shutout of Rossford in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Oak Harbor stormed in front of Rossford 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets opened a lopsided 41-0 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Oak Harbor jumped to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Rossford faced off against Metamora Evergreen and Oak Harbor took on Port Clinton on Sept. 1 at Oak Harbor High School.

Ontario allows no points against Bellville Clear Fork

A suffocating defense helped Ontario handle Bellville Clear Fork 45-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Ontario a 14-0 lead over Bellville Clear Fork.

The Warriors opened a lopsided 38-0 gap over the Colts at the intermission.

Ontario thundered to a 45-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bellville Clear Fork faced off against Lexington.

Orwell Grand Valley barely beats Wickliffe

Orwell Grand Valley posted a narrow 20-14 win over Wickliffe in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Orwell Grand Valley faced off against Andover Pymatuning Valley and Wickliffe took on Pepper Pike Orange on Sept. 1 at Wickliffe High School.

Ottawa Hills delivers statement win over Erie-Mason

Ottawa Hills’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Erie-Mason 54-16 at Erie Mason High on Sept. 15 in Michigan football action.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Ottawa Hills faced off against Swanton.

Ottawa Lake Whiteford bests Edon

Ottawa Lake Whiteford unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Edon 58-18 Friday in Michigan high school football on Sept. 15.

Recently on Sept. 1, Edon squared off with Hicksville in a football game.

Oxford Talawanda scores early, pulls away from Dayton Carroll

Oxford Talawanda scored early and often in a 37-21 win over Dayton Carroll in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Dayton Carroll and Oxford Talawanda squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Oxford Talawanda High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Dayton Carroll faced off against Columbus Northland and Oxford Talawanda took on Eaton on Sept. 1 at Eaton High School.

Painesville Harvey darts past Independence with early burst

A swift early pace pushed Painesville Harvey past Independence Friday 35-7 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

Painesville Harvey darted in front of Independence 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Raiders’ offense jumped in front for a 35-7 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Painesville Harvey faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Independence took on Conneaut on Sept. 1 at Independence High School.

Painesville Riverside races in front to defeat Youngstown Boardman

An early dose of momentum helped Painesville Riverside to a 52-21 runaway past Youngstown Boardman for an Ohio high school football victory at Painesville Riverside High on Sept. 15.

Painesville Riverside jumped in front of Youngstown Boardman 24-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Beavers’ offense moved in front for a 31-21 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Painesville Riverside charged to a 45-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Beavers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Painesville Riverside faced off against Mentor and Youngstown Boardman took on Youngstown Chaney on Sept. 1 at Youngstown Chaney High School.

Paintsville Johnson Central takes down Cincinnati Dohn Community

Paintsville Johnson Central dominated from start to finish in an imposing 34-6 win over Cincinnati Dohn Community on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Paintsville Johnson Central a 22-0 lead over Cincinnati Dohn Community.

Paintsville Johnson Central jumped to a 34-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Pandora-Gilboa dominates McComb in convincing showing

Pandora-Gilboa controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-14 win against McComb on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Tough to find an edge early, Pandora-Gilboa and McComb fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Rockets’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time McComb and Pandora-Gilboa played in a 26-21 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 2, McComb faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Pandora-Gilboa took on Leipsic on Sept. 1 at Leipsic High School.

Parma Padua Franciscan narrowly defeats Salem

Parma Padua Franciscan grabbed a 39-21 victory at the expense of Salem for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The Bruins opened an enormous 16-0 gap over the Quakers at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Bruins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 23-21 edge.

Last season, Salem and Parma Padua Franciscan squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Parma Padua Franciscan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Salem faced off against East Liverpool and Parma Padua Franciscan took on Columbus Bishop Watterson on Sept. 1 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial shuts out Johnstown

Defense dominated as Pataskala Watkins Memorial pitched a 41-0 shutout of Johnstown during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Pataskala Watkins Memorial a 7-0 lead over Johnstown.

The Warriors registered a 20-0 advantage at intermission over the Johnnies.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial roared to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Johnstown squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Johnstown faced off against Granville and Pataskala Watkins Memorial took on Ashville Teays Valley on Sept. 1 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

Paulding outlasts Sherwood Fairview

Paulding handed Sherwood Fairview a tough 34-20 loss during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

Paulding opened with a 6-0 advantage over Sherwood Fairview through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 22-6 advantage at intermission over the Apaches.

Paulding thundered to a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Paulding and Sherwood Fairview played in a 29-10 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Paulding faced off against Delphos Jefferson and Sherwood Fairview took on Bryan on Sept. 1 at Sherwood Fairview High School.

Pemberville Eastwood darts by Maumee

Pemberville Eastwood’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Maumee 49-20 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The last time Pemberville Eastwood and Maumee played in a 62-14 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Maumee faced off against Toledo Bowsher and Pemberville Eastwood took on Wauseon on Sept. 1 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

Perry races in front to defeat Geneva

Perry left no doubt in recording a 36-20 win over Geneva on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Perry darted in front of Geneva 16-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates registered a 29-6 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Perry breathed fire to a 36-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates chalked up this decision in spite of the Eagles’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Perry and Geneva faced off on Oct. 13, 2022 at Geneva High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Geneva faced off against New Middletown Springfield Local and Perry took on Kirtland on Sept. 1 at Kirtland High School.

Perrysburg crushes Oregon Clay

Perrysburg’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Oregon Clay 44-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Perrysburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Oregon Clay through the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets fought to a 29-7 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Perrysburg roared to a 37-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Oregon Clay faced off against Toledo Whitmer and Perrysburg took on Fremont Ross on Sept. 1 at Fremont Ross High School.

Petersburg Summerfield defense stifles West Unity Hilltop

Defense dominated as Petersburg Summerfield pitched a 35-0 shutout of West Unity Hilltop for a Michigan high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Petersburg Summerfield a 22-0 lead over West Unity Hilltop.

Petersburg Summerfield breathed fire to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Bulldogs and the Cadets were both scoreless.

Recently on Sept. 1, West Unity Hilltop squared off with Antwerp in a football game.

Pickerington North takes down Reynoldsburg

Pickerington North unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Reynoldsburg 42-21 Friday on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Pickerington North a 7-0 lead over Reynoldsburg.

The Panthers’ offense stormed in front for a 35-7 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Reynoldsburg didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 42-21 in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Pickerington North and Reynoldsburg played in a 47-21 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Reynoldsburg faced off against Marysville and Pickerington North took on Upper Arlington on Sept. 1 at Pickerington North High School.

Resolve: Pine Grove Valley comes from behind to topple Matamoras Frontier

Pine Grove Valley rallied over Matamoras Frontier for an inspiring 44-31 victory for a West Virginia high school football victory at Pine Grove Valley High on Sept. 15.

Matamoras Frontier showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-14 advantage over Pine Grove Valley as the first quarter ended.

The Lumberjacks’ offense moved in front for a 22-15 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

Pine Grove Valley darted to a 36-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lumberjacks and the Cougars each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Pine Grove Valley and Matamoras Frontier squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Matamoras Frontier High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Matamoras Frontier faced off against Beallsville.

Piqua dominates Greenville

Piqua rolled past Greenville for a comfortable 35-7 victory in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Piqua darted in front of Greenville 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Piqua roared to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Piqua and Greenville played in a 56-3 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Greenville faced off against Tipp City Tippecanoe and Piqua took on Riverside Stebbins on Sept. 1 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

Plain City Jonathan Alder darts past Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan with early burst

Plain City Jonathan Alder took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 56-14 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Plain City Jonathan Alder a 21-0 lead over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan.

The Pioneers registered a 49-0 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 49-7.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off against Bloom-Carroll and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan took on Sidney Lehman Catholic on Sept. 1 at Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan High School.

Poland Seminary defense stifles Hubbard

A suffocating defense helped Poland Seminary handle Hubbard 53-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Poland Seminary opened with a 30-0 advantage over Hubbard through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Poland Seminary jumped to a 39-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Poland Seminary and Hubbard faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Poland Seminary High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Hubbard squared off with Warren Howland in a football game.

Pomeroy Meigs dominates Bidwell River Valley

It was a tough night for Bidwell River Valley which was overmatched by Pomeroy Meigs in this 40-6 verdict.

Pomeroy Meigs opened with a 26-0 advantage over Bidwell River Valley through the first quarter.

The Marauders fought to a 32-6 halftime margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Pomeroy Meigs pulled to a 40-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Pomeroy Meigs and Bidwell River Valley played in a 37-20 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Bidwell River Valley faced off against Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Pomeroy Meigs took on Coal Grove on Sept. 1 at Pomeroy Meigs High School.

Powell Olentangy Liberty denies New Albany’s challenge

Powell Olentangy Liberty collected a solid win over New Albany in a 17-3 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Powell Olentangy Liberty darted in front of New Albany 9-3 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

The Patriots got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Last season, Powell Olentangy Liberty and New Albany faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, New Albany faced off against Columbus Walnut Ridge and Powell Olentangy Liberty took on Gahanna Lincoln on Sept. 1 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

Proctorville Fairland darts by Ironton Rock Hill

Proctorville Fairland recorded a big victory over Ironton Rock Hill 40-7 at Proctorville Fairland High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Proctorville Fairland a 33-0 lead over Ironton Rock Hill.

Proctorville Fairland and Ironton Rock Hill each scored in the third quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Proctorville Fairland and Ironton Rock Hill squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Proctorville Fairland faced off against Ironton and Ironton Rock Hill took on Oak Hill on Sept. 1 at Oak Hill High School.

Ravenna Southeast defeats Minerva

Ravenna Southeast’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Minerva 44-14 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

The last time Ravenna Southeast and Minerva played in a 44-13 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Ravenna Southeast faced off against Warren Champion and Minerva took on Richmond Edison on Sept. 1 at Minerva High School.

Reading overcomes deficit to defeat Cincinnati Madeira

Reading shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 31-21 win over Cincinnati Madeira in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Cincinnati Madeira showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Reading as the first quarter ended.

The Mustangs had a 21-14 edge on the Blue Devils at the beginning of the third quarter.

Reading broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 28-21 lead over Cincinnati Madeira.

The Blue Devils held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Madeira and Reading squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati Madeira High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Reading faced off against Cincinnati Summit Country Day and Cincinnati Madeira took on Cincinnati Purcell Marian on Sept. 1 at Cincinnati Madeira High School.

Reedsville Eastern claims tight victory against Waterford

Reedsville Eastern topped Waterford 21-20 in a tough tilt on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Reedsville Eastern a 7-0 lead over Waterford.

The Wildcats bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 14-12.

Waterford came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Reedsville Eastern 20-14.

The Eagles pulled off a stirring 7-0 final quarter to trip the Wildcats.

Last season, Waterford and Reedsville Eastern faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Reedsville Eastern faced off against Crown City South Gallia and Waterford took on Sarahsville Shenandoah on Sept. 1 at Waterford High School.

Richmond Edison bests Akron North

Richmond Edison dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-14 win over Akron North in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Richmond Edison a 14-0 lead over Akron North.

The Wildcats registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Vikings.

Richmond Edison steamrolled to a 36-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 7, Richmond Edison faced off against New Cumberland Oak Glen.

Riverside Stebbins darts by Fairborn

Riverside Stebbins raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 44-22 win over Fairborn in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Riverside Stebbins a 27-7 lead over Fairborn.

The Indians fought to a 30-7 intermission margin at the Skyhawks’ expense.

Fairborn showed some mettle by fighting back to a 44-22 count in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Riverside Stebbins and Fairborn faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Fairborn faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and Riverside Stebbins took on Piqua on Sept. 1 at Riverside Stebbins High School.

Rocky River Lutheran West overwhelms Jefferson

Rocky River Lutheran West controlled the action to earn an impressive 42-13 win against Jefferson for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Rocky River Lutheran West a 21-6 lead over Jefferson.

The Longhorns’ offense pulled in front for a 28-6 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Rocky River Lutheran West breathed fire to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Recently on Sept. 1, Jefferson squared off with East Liverpool Beaver Local in a football game.

Rootstown slips past Sarahsville Shenandoah

Rootstown topped Sarahsville Shenandoah 33-26 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Rootstown moved in front of Sarahsville Shenandoah 20-18 to begin the second quarter.

Rootstown jumped to a 33-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Rootstown faced off against Mogadore Field and Sarahsville Shenandoah took on Waterford on Sept. 1 at Waterford High School.

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic crushes Sebring

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic earned a convincing 40-6 win over Sebring at Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic jumped in front of Sebring 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened a colossal 40-0 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Panthers chalked up this decision in spite of the Trojans’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

In recent action on Sept. 7, Sebring faced off against Youngstown Valley Christian.

Shadyside overpowers Brownsville Area in thorough fashion

Shadyside handled Brownsville Area 37-16 in an impressive showing during this Pennsylvania football game on Sept. 15.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

The third quarter gave Shadyside a 31-0 lead over Brownsville Area.

The Tigers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Falcons’ 16-6 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Shadyside and Brownsville Area squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Shadyside High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Shadyside faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local.

Sidney allows no points against Dayton West Carrollton

A suffocating defense helped Sidney handle Dayton West Carrollton 42-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Sidney moved in front of Dayton West Carrollton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets registered a 36-0 advantage at halftime over the Pirates.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Sidney and Dayton West Carrollton squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Sidney High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Dayton West Carrollton faced off against Fairborn and Sidney took on Xenia on Sept. 1 at Xenia High School.

Sidney Lehman Catholic dominates Casstown Miami East

Sidney Lehman Catholic dominated Casstown Miami East 31-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Cavaliers registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Vikings.

Sidney Lehman Catholic thundered to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cavaliers held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Sidney Lehman Catholic and Casstown Miami East squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Casstown Miami East faced off against Springfield Northwestern and Sidney Lehman Catholic took on West Milton Milton-Union on Sept. 7 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

Springfield defense stifles Beavercreek

Springfield’s defense throttled Beavercreek, resulting in a 49-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

Last season, Springfield and Beavercreek squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Beavercreek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Springfield faced off against Trotwood-Madison and Beavercreek took on Dayton Thurgood Marshall on Sept. 1 at Beavercreek High School.

Springfield Northeastern slips past Cedarville

Springfield Northeastern finally found a way to top Cedarville 28-21 at Springfield Northeastern High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Springfield Northeastern opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cedarville through the first quarter.

The Jets opened a narrow 14-7 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 28-21.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Springfield Northeastern faced off against Springfield Catholic Central and Cedarville took on Milford Center Fairbanks on Sept. 1 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

Springfield Northwestern delivers statement win over New Carlisle Tecumseh

Springfield Northwestern handled New Carlisle Tecumseh 28-7 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Springfield Northwestern and New Carlisle Tecumseh locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

The Warriors held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, New Carlisle Tecumseh faced off against Springfield Shawnee and Springfield Northwestern took on Casstown Miami East on Sept. 1 at Casstown Miami East High School.

Springfield Shawnee allows no points against Springfield Kenton Ridge

Springfield Shawnee’s defense throttled Springfield Kenton Ridge, resulting in a 30-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at Springfield Kenton Ridge High on Sept. 15.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Braves registered a 15-0 advantage at halftime over the Cougars.

Springfield Shawnee pulled to a 22-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Last season, Springfield Shawnee and Springfield Kenton Ridge squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off against Columbus Mifflin and Springfield Shawnee took on New Carlisle Tecumseh on Sept. 1 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place overwhelms Cincinnati Landmark Christian

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-14 win over Cincinnati Landmark Christian in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 2, St Bernard-Elmwood Place faced off against Cincinnati Shroder.

St. Marys overpowers Ottawa-Glandorf in thorough fashion

St. Marys rolled past Ottawa-Glandorf for a comfortable 41-14 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

St. Marys opened with a 15-7 advantage over Ottawa-Glandorf through the first quarter.

The Roughriders opened a thin 21-7 gap over the Titans at the intermission.

St. Marys jumped to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans closed the lead with a 7-6 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, St. Marys and Ottawa-Glandorf squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at St. Marys Memorial.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Wapakoneta and St. Marys took on Defiance on Sept. 1 at St. Marys Memorial.

St. Clairsville survives for narrow win over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley

St. Clairsville topped Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 24-20 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

St. Clairsville opened with a 6-0 advantage over Gnadenhutten Indian Valley through the first quarter.

The Braves had a 14-6 edge on the Red Devils at the beginning of the third quarter.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley moved a narrow margin over St. Clairsville as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Red Devils rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Braves 6-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Sept. 1, St. Clairsville faced off against Zanesville and Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took on Dover on Sept. 1 at Gnadenhutten Indian Valley High School.

Steubenville collects victory over Dover

Steubenville eventually beat Dover 34-14 for an Ohio high school football victory at Dover High on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Steubenville a 7-0 lead over Dover.

The Big Red opened a colossal 20-0 gap over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

Steubenville roared to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tornadoes managed a 7-6 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Steubenville and Dover faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Steubenville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Dover faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Steubenville took on Youngstown Cardinal Mooney on Sept. 1 at Steubenville High School.

Steubenville Catholic Central escapes close call with Fairport Harbor Fairport

Steubenville Catholic Central finally found a way to top Fairport Harbor Fairport 15-9 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Skippers had a 6-0 edge on the Crusaders at the beginning of the third quarter.

Steubenville Catholic Central broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 7-6 lead over Fairport Harbor Fairport.

The Crusaders held on with an 8-3 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Fairport Harbor Fairport faced off against Rittman and Steubenville Catholic Central took on Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans on Sept. 2 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

Euclid comes up short in matchup with Strongsville

Strongsville grabbed a 23-6 victory at the expense of Euclid in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Strongsville opened with a 14-6 advantage over Euclid through the first quarter.

Strongsville charged to a 23-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Mustangs and the Panthers were both scoreless.

Last season, Strongsville and Euclid squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Euclid High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Euclid squared off with Massillon Perry in a football game.

Sugar Grove Berne Union holds off Corning Miller

Sugar Grove Berne Union topped Corning Miller 20-16 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The start wasn’t the problem for Corning Miller, as it began with a 16-6 edge over Sugar Grove Berne Union through the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Corning Miller with a 16-13 lead over Sugar Grove Berne Union heading into the third quarter.

The Falcons had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Rockets won the session and the game with a 7-0 performance.

The last time Sugar Grove Berne Union and Corning Miller played in a 41-20 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Sugar Grove Berne Union faced off against Crooksville and Corning Miller took on Portsmouth Sciotoville East on Sept. 1 at Corning Miller High School.

Sugarcreek Garaway dominates East Canton

Sugarcreek Garaway earned a convincing 44-6 win over East Canton in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Sugarcreek Garaway darted in front of East Canton 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates registered a 34-0 advantage at intermission over the Hornets.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-6 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, East Canton faced off against Salineville Southern Local and Sugarcreek Garaway took on Zanesville West Muskingum on Sept. 1 at Sugarcreek Garaway High School.

Thornville Sheridan shuts out New Concord John Glenn

Thornville Sheridan’s defense throttled New Concord John Glenn, resulting in a 14-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at Thornville Sheridan High on Sept. 15.

Thornville Sheridan darted in front of New Concord John Glenn 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Generals registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Little Muskies.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Thornville Sheridan and New Concord John Glenn squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Thornville Sheridan faced off against Logan and New Concord John Glenn took on New Lexington on Sept. 1 at New Concord John Glenn High School.

Huron takes the lead, but can’t maintain it in falling to Tiffin Columbian

Tiffin Columbian overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 35-17 win against Huron in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The start wasn’t the problem for Huron, as it began with a 10-7 edge over Tiffin Columbian through the end of the first quarter.

The Tornadoes’ offense darted in front for a 21-10 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Tiffin Columbian thundered to a 28-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Caledonia River Valley and Huron took on Genoa Area on Sept. 1 at Huron High School.

Tipp City Bethel takes down Covington

Tipp City Bethel earned a convincing 29-6 win over Covington in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Tipp City Bethel faced off against Urbana and Covington took on Fort Loramie on Sept. 1 at Fort Loramie High School.

Tipp City Tippecanoe squeezes past Troy

Tipp City Tippecanoe topped Troy 13-12 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

Troy showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Tipp City Tippecanoe as the first quarter ended.

The Red Devils kept a 7-6 intermission margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Tipp City Tippecanoe jumped to a 13-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans narrowed the gap 6-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

The last time Tipp City Tippecanoe and Troy played in a 21-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Tipp City Tippecanoe squared off with Greenville in a football game.

Toledo Central Catholic holds off Warren De La Salle

Toledo Central Catholic topped Warren De La Salle 28-23 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Toledo Central Catholic a 7-0 lead over Warren De La Salle.

The Fighting Irish fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Pilots’ expense.

Toledo Central Catholic moved to a 21-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Fighting Irish enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Pilots’ 13-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Sept. 1, Toledo Central Catholic squared off with Novi Detroit Catholic Central in a football game.

Toledo Christian dominates Stryker in convincing showing

Toledo Christian controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-8 win against Stryker on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

Last season, Toledo Christian and Stryker squared off on Oct. 29, 2022 at Toledo Christian School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Toledo Christian squared off with Concord in a football game.

Toledo Scott crushes Toledo Waite

It was a tough night for Toledo Waite which was overmatched by Toledo Scott in this 42-12 verdict.

Last season, Toledo Scott and Toledo Waite faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Toledo Waite High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Toledo Waite faced off against Clyde and Toledo Scott took on Toledo Start on Sept. 7 at Toledo Scott High School.

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit posts win at Toledo St. Francis de Sales’ expense

Toledo St. John’s Jesuit notched a win against Toledo St. Francis de Sales 40-23 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Toledo St. John’s Jesuit a 14-7 lead over Toledo St. Francis de Sales.

The Titans’ offense steamrolled in front for a 26-7 lead over the Knights at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Toledo St. Francis de Sales made it 33-15.

The Titans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Knights’ 8-7 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Toledo St. John’s Jesuit and Toledo St. Francis de Sales played in a 43-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit squared off with Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep in a football game.

Toledo Whitmer overcomes Sylvania Southview in seat-squirming affair

Toledo Whitmer posted a narrow 35-28 win over Sylvania Southview on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Sylvania Southview faced off against Findlay and Toledo Whitmer took on Oregon Clay on Sept. 1 at Oregon Clay High School.

Fostoria comes up short in matchup with Tontogany Otsego

Tontogany Otsego pushed past Fostoria for a 35-22 win during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

Last season, Tontogany Otsego and Fostoria faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Tontogany Otsego High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Fostoria faced off against Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Tontogany Otsego took on Liberty Center on Sept. 1 at Liberty Center High School.

Toronto collects victory over New Cumberland Oak Glen

Toronto collected a solid win over New Cumberland Oak Glen in a 41-21 verdict for a West Virginia high school football victory at New Cumberland Oak Glen High on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Toronto a 14-0 lead over New Cumberland Oak Glen.

The Red Knights’ offense stormed in front for a 20-0 lead over the Golden Bears at the intermission.

Toronto charged to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Red Knights chalked up this decision in spite of the Golden Bears’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, New Cumberland Oak Glen and Toronto faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

In recent action on Sept. 7, New Cumberland Oak Glen faced off against Richmond Edison and Toronto took on Weirton Weir on Sept. 1 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

Uhrichsville Claymont slips past Lore City Buckeye Trail

Uhrichsville Claymont posted a narrow 26-19 win over Lore City Buckeye Trail in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Uhrichsville Claymont and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off against Barnesville and Uhrichsville Claymont took on Navarre Fairless on Sept. 1 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School.

Uniontown Lake defense stifles Louisville

A suffocating defense helped Uniontown Lake handle Louisville 49-0 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

Uniontown Lake darted in front of Louisville 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Streaks’ offense breathed fire in front for a 42-0 lead over the Leopards at halftime.

Uniontown Lake steamrolled to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Uniontown Lake and Louisville faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Louisville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Uniontown Lake faced off against Brecksville-Broadview Heights and Louisville took on Canal Fulton Northwest on Sept. 1 at Louisville High School.

Upper Arlington denies Groveport Madison’s challenge

Upper Arlington collected a solid win over Groveport Madison in a 21-7 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The scoreboard blinked a 7-7 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Golden Bears held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Groveport Madison squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Upper Arlington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Groveport Madison faced off against Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Upper Arlington took on Pickerington North on Sept. 1 at Pickerington North High School.

Urbana pockets slim win over Richwood North Union

Urbana topped Richwood North Union 31-28 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Urbana moved in front of Richwood North Union 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Hillclimbers registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Richwood North Union took the lead 28-24 to start the fourth quarter.

A 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter fueled the Hillclimbers’ defeat of the Wildcats.

Last season, Urbana and Richwood North Union faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Urbana High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Urbana faced off against Tipp City Bethel and Richwood North Union took on Chillicothe Zane Trace on Sept. 1 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

Utica darts by Wintersville Indian Creek

Utica’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Wintersville Indian Creek 35-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Utica and Wintersville Indian Creek were both scoreless.

Utica fought to a 14-6 intermission margin at Wintersville Indian Creek’s expense.

Utica jumped to a 21-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Utica held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Utica and Wintersville Indian Creek squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Utica High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Utica faced off against Fredericktown.

Van Buren exhales after close call with Mt. Blanchard Riverdale

Van Buren posted a narrow 14-12 win over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Van Buren opened with a 14-12 advantage over Mt. Blanchard Riverdale through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Mt Blanchard Riverdale and Van Buren faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Van Buren High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Mt Blanchard Riverdale faced off against Bloomdale Elmwood and Van Buren took on Arcadia on Sept. 1 at Van Buren High School.

Vandalia Butler barely beats Xenia

Vandalia Butler posted a narrow 28-21 win over Xenia in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Xenia started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Vandalia Butler at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Buccaneers controlled the pace, taking a 21-7 lead into intermission.

Xenia moved ahead by earning a 21-14 advantage over Vandalia Butler at the end of the third quarter.

The Buccaneers had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Aviators won the session and the game with a 14-0 performance.

Last season, Xenia and Vandalia Butler faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Vandalia Butler High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Xenia squared off with Sidney in a football game.

Versailles prevails over Rockford Parkway

Versailles’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Rockford Parkway 41-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Versailles opened with a 7-0 advantage over Rockford Parkway through the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 27-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Versailles steamrolled to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Versailles and Rockford Parkway faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Rockford Parkway High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Versailles faced off against Delphos St. John’s and Rockford Parkway took on New Bremen on Sept. 1 at New Bremen High School.

Wapakoneta defeats Van Wert

Wapakoneta raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 41-13 win over Van Wert in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Wapakoneta a 7-6 lead over Van Wert.

The Redskins registered a 28-6 advantage at halftime over the Cougars.

Wapakoneta steamrolled to a 41-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Wapakoneta and Van Wert played in a 20-19 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Van Wert faced off against Celina and Wapakoneta took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Sept. 1 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Washington Court House Miami Trace dominates Mt. Orab Western Brown

Washington Court House Miami Trace rolled past Mt. Orab Western Brown for a comfortable 63-31 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Washington Court House Miami Trace squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Mt Orab Western Brown faced off against London and Washington Court House Miami Trace took on Circleville Logan Elm on Sept. 1 at Washington Court House Miami Trace High School.

Wauseon tops Metamora Evergreen

Wauseon left no doubt on Friday, controlling Metamora Evergreen from start to finish for a 24-3 victory at Metamora Evergreen High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Wauseon a 7-3 lead over Metamora Evergreen.

The Indians registered a 21-3 advantage at intermission over the Vikings.

Wauseon breathed fire to a 24-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Wauseon and Metamora Evergreen squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Wauseon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Metamora Evergreen faced off against Rossford and Wauseon took on Pemberville Eastwood on Sept. 1 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

Waynesfield-Goshen rides to cruise-control win over North Baltimore

Waynesfield-Goshen handled North Baltimore 49-6 in an impressive showing for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Waynesfield-Goshen a 6-0 lead over North Baltimore.

Waynesfield-Goshen opened a giant 20-0 gap over North Baltimore at the intermission.

Waynesfield-Goshen pulled to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Waynesfield-Goshen held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Waynesfield-Goshen faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and North Baltimore took on Marion Elgin on Sept. 1 at North Baltimore High School.

Wellston defense stifles Albany Alexander

Wellston’s defense throttled Albany Alexander, resulting in a 27-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Wellston a 14-0 lead over Albany Alexander.

Wellston steamrolled to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Albany Alexander and Wellston squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Wellston High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Albany Alexander faced off against Belpre and Wellston took on Minford on Sept. 1 at Minford High School.

Wellsville allows no points against Leetonia

A suffocating defense helped Wellsville handle Leetonia 14-0 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Wellsville jumped in front of Leetonia 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Wellsville darted to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Wellsville and Leetonia faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Leetonia High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Wellsville faced off against Caldwell and Leetonia took on Strasburg on Sept. 1 at Strasburg High School.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South’s speedy start jolts Union City Mississinawa Valley

A swift early pace pushed West Alexandria Twin Valley South past Union City Mississinawa Valley Friday 35-7 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave West Alexandria Twin Valley South a 21-0 lead over Union City Mississinawa Valley.

The Panthers fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Black Hawks’ expense.

Defense ruled the third quarter as West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Union City Mississinawa Valley were both scoreless.

The Black Hawks closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off against Arcanum and West Alexandria Twin Valley South took on New Madison Tri-Village on Sept. 1 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

West Chester Lakota West scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Cincinnati Colerain

West Chester Lakota West took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Cincinnati Colerain 38-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave West Chester Lakota West a 21-0 lead over Cincinnati Colerain.

The Firebirds’ offense pulled in front for a 38-7 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Firebirds and the Cardinals were both scoreless.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Colerain squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at West Chester Lakota West High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Cincinnati Colerain faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and West Chester Lakota West took on Fairfield on Sept. 1 at Fairfield High School.

West Jefferson outlasts South Charleston Southeastern

West Jefferson grabbed a 40-20 victory at the expense of South Charleston Southeastern on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Roughriders opened a narrow 21-14 gap over the Trojans at halftime.

West Jefferson darted to a 34-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Roughriders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, South Charleston Southeastern faced off against North Lewisburg Triad and West Jefferson took on London Madison-Plains on Sept. 1 at London Madison-Plains High School.

West Liberty-Salem rally stops London Madison-Plains

West Liberty-Salem dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 35-7 win over London Madison-Plains in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

London Madison-Plains showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over West Liberty-Salem as the first quarter ended.

The Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

West Liberty-Salem roared to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, London Madison-Plains faced off against West Jefferson and West Liberty-Salem took on Jamestown Greeneview on Sept. 1 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

West Milton Milton-Union darts past Troy Christian with early burst

West Milton Milton-Union controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 29-6 victory over Troy Christian in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

West Milton Milton-Union opened with a 23-0 advantage over Troy Christian through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Troy Christian showed some mettle by fighting back to a 23-6 count in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, West Milton Milton-Union and Troy Christian squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Troy Christian faced off against Middletown Madison and West Milton Milton-Union took on Sidney Lehman Catholic on Sept. 7 at Sidney Lehman Catholic High School.

Westerville North records thin win against Delaware Hayes

Westerville North posted a narrow 14-7 win over Delaware Hayes in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Delaware Hayes showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Westerville North as the first quarter ended.

The Warriors and the Pacers dueled to a draw at 7-7 with the third quarter looming.

Westerville North jumped to a 14-7 bulge over Delaware Hayes as the fourth quarter began.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Delaware Hayes and Westerville North faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Delaware Hayes High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Westerville North faced off against Chillicothe and Delaware Hayes took on Mt Vernon on Sept. 1 at Delaware Hayes High School.

Westerville South outlasts Sunbury Big Walnut

Westerville South grabbed a 22-7 victory at the expense of Sunbury Big Walnut on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

Westerville South enjoyed a modest margin over Sunbury Big Walnut with a 22-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Westerville South and Sunbury Big Walnut faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Westerville South High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Franklin and Westerville South took on Lewis Center Olentangy on Sept. 1 at Westerville South High School.

Wheelersburg allows no points against Lucasville Valley

A suffocating defense helped Wheelersburg handle Lucasville Valley 35-0 on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

Wheelersburg thundered in front of Lucasville Valley 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Wheelersburg and Lucasville Valley faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Wheelersburg High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lucasville Valley faced off against Piketon and Wheelersburg took on Jackson on Sept. 1 at Jackson High School.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne dominates Toledo Start

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 77-6 win over Toledo Start in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne faced off against Bowling Green and Toledo Start took on Toledo Scott on Sept. 7 at Toledo Scott High School.

Williamsburg defense stifles Portsmouth Notre Dame

Defense dominated as Williamsburg pitched a 36-0 shutout of Portsmouth Notre Dame in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Williamsburg opened with a 6-0 advantage over Portsmouth Notre Dame through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a mammoth 36-0 gap over the Titans at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Portsmouth Notre Dame faced off against Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Williamsburg took on Cincinnati Mariemont on Sept. 1 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School.

Wilmington shuts out Cincinnati Aiken

Defense dominated as Wilmington pitched a 28-0 shutout of Cincinnati Aiken in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Wilmington opened with a 14-0 advantage over Cincinnati Aiken through the first quarter.

Wilmington charged to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Hurricanes and the Falcons were both scoreless.

Last season, Wilmington and Cincinnati Aiken squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Wilmington High School.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Cincinnati Aiken faced off against Cincinnati Wyoming and Wilmington took on Cincinnati Mt Healthy on Sept. 1 at Wilmington High School.

Windham rides to cruise-control win over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

Windham left no doubt on Friday, controlling Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas from start to finish for a 29-6 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Windham and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Windham faced off against North Jackson Jackson-Milton and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas took on Mineral Ridge on Sept. 1 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School.

Woodsfield Monroe Central tacks win on Rayland Buckeye Local

Woodsfield Monroe Central controlled the action to earn an impressive 39-6 win against Rayland Buckeye Local in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Seminoles’ offense darted in front for a 15-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Woodsfield Monroe Central charged to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

The last time Rayland Buckeye Local and Woodsfield Monroe Central played in a 68-12 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Hannibal River and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Shadyside on Sept. 1 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

Wooster Triway comes back to beat Massillon Tuslaw

Wooster Triway overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 27-3 win over Massillon Tuslaw on Sept. 15 in Ohio football.

Massillon Tuslaw showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over Wooster Triway as the first quarter ended.

The Titans kept a 7-3 intermission margin at the Mustangs’ expense.

Wooster Triway jumped to a 14-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans held on with a 13-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Wooster Triway and Massillon Tuslaw faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Wooster Triway High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Massillon Tuslaw faced off against Warsaw River View.

Thomas Worthington overwhelms Galloway Westland

Thomas Worthington controlled the action to earn an impressive 38-12 win against Galloway Westland at Thomas Worthington High on Sept. 15 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Thomas Worthington a 7-6 lead over Galloway Westland.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Thomas Worthington pulled to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-6 edge.

The last time Thomas Worthington and Galloway Westland played in a 34-14 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Thomas Worthington faced off against Grove City and Galloway Westland took on Grove City Central Crossing on Sept. 1 at Galloway Westland High School.

Youngstown Ursuline routs Warren G. Harding

Youngstown Ursuline scored early and often to roll over Warren G. Harding 56-20 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 15.

Youngstown Ursuline darted in front of Warren G. Harding 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Irish opened a monstrous 49-7 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

Warren G. Harding didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 49-13 in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Youngstown Ursuline and Warren G. Harding faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Warren G. Harding High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Youngstown Ursuline faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside and Warren G. Harding took on Farrell on Sept. 1 at Warren G. Harding High School.

Youngstown Valley Christian tops East Palestine

Youngstown Valley Christian eventually beat East Palestine 28-13 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 15.

Youngstown Valley Christian moved in front of East Palestine 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 14-0 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as East Palestine climbed back to within 20-7.

The Eagles held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Youngstown Valley Christian and East Palestine squared off on Oct. 22, 2021 at East Palestine High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, East Palestine faced off against Bridgeport and Youngstown Valley Christian took on Sebring on Sept. 7 at Sebring McKinley Jr./Sr. High School.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans earns stressful win over Grove City Christian

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans topped Grove City Christian 35-27 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High on Sept. 15.

Grove City Christian showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 21-14 advantage over Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans as the first quarter ended.

The Eagles darted a close margin over the Bishops as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-27 lead over Grove City Christian.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Grove City Christian and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans played in a 49-6 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 2, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans faced off against Steubenville Catholic Central and Grove City Christian took on Mt Gilead on Sept. 1 at Grove City Christian School.

Zanesville Maysville allows no points against Crooksville

Defense dominated as Zanesville Maysville pitched a 20-0 shutout of Crooksville during this Ohio football game on Sept. 15.

Zanesville Maysville opened with a 14-0 advantage over Crooksville through the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a massive 20-0 gap over the Ceramics at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

The last time Zanesville Maysville and Crooksville played in a 24-0 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Crooksville faced off against Sugar Grove Berne Union and Zanesville Maysville took on Coshocton on Sept. 1 at Zanesville Maysville High School.

Zanesville West Muskingum defense stifles Duncan Falls Philo

Defense dominated as Zanesville West Muskingum pitched a 21-0 shutout of Duncan Falls Philo in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

Last season, Duncan Falls Philo and Zanesville West Muskingum squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Duncan Falls Philo took on McConnelsville Morgan on Sept. 1 at McConnelsville Morgan High School.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley routs Strasburg

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Strasburg 54-14 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 15.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Strasburg faced off against Leetonia and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley took on Martins Ferry on Sept. 1 at Martins Ferry High School.

