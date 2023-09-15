CENTERBURG — Centerburg forced five Loudonville turnovers and took full advantage to rack up a 37-15 win on Friday night in high school football action.

Mason Turske scored on a punt return and Jesse Rings tacked on a 13-yard touchdown dash to give the Trojans a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

Those two hooked up on a 14-yard TD pass to make it 21-0 before Loudonville stemmed the tide with a safety in the second period.

Cam Beachy’s 12-yard touchdown bolt sliced the gap to 21-8 at halftime.

Matt Sprang tossed a 48-yard TD pass to Beachy to pull the Redbirds within 21-14 in the third quarter.

But Centerburg countered when Isaiah Sule caught a 25-yard TD strike from Rings to stretch the margin to 27-15.

The Trojans (2-3) then dominated the final period.

Isaiah Sule’s 15-yard touchdown dash goosed the lead to 34-15 in the fourth quarter, while Daniel LeMaster’s 25-yard field goal capped the scoring.

The Redbirds (2-3) had the advantage in total yards (252 to 194) and passing yards (150 to 86). But Loudonville’s four interceptions and a fumble gave the Trojans a huge +5 edge in the turnover department.

Sprang rushed for 90 yards to pace the ‘Birds, but Loudonville was just 3-of-14 on third-down conversions.

Sule, Blaine Ball and Rings combined to gain 113 yards rushing for the Trojans.

Centerburg is at Cardington on Friday night, while Loudonville returns home to play Danville.