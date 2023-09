BELLVILLE — Widely referred to as the “World’s Fair,” the 173rd Bellville Street Fair opened Wednesday on Main Street in the village.

Possessing the title of Ohio’s oldest street fair, highlights include nightly live music, a livestock show and sale, horse show, pumpkin growing contest, and the fair queen contest.

The street fair will continue daily through Sept. 16.