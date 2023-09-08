BELLVILLE – The 173rd Bellville Street Fair, Ohio’s oldest street fair, will fill Main Street in the village’s downtown, beginning next Wednesday.

Known by many as the “World’s Fair,” the annual fair opens Sept. 13 and continues through Sept. 16.

“It’s always a great time, getting the community together,” Fair Board President Tom Pfeifer said. “It’s a very big part of this community.”

Several concessions will be available at the annual street fair. (Richland Source File Photo, Credit: Carl Hunnell)

Pfeifer has been involved with the street fair for more than 12 years. He said he’s proud the annual event continues to provide a gathering place for everyone to come together.

Street fair fun

Preluding the fair will be a truck and tractor pull, taking place at noon on Sunday, Sept. 10, behind the Bellville Jefferson Township Fire Station, 470 S. Main St. Classes will include antique tractors, field ready tractors, hot farm tractors and 4X4 trucks.

Highlights of the 173rd fair include nightly live music, a livestock show and sale, horse show, pumpkin growing contest, and the fair queen contest.

This year’s lineup of live performers includes Luke Watson, Emily Raff, Rockhouse, Jevan Cole, Adam Calvert, and the Clear Fork High School marching band.

Fair rides and concessions will be available beginning Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 4 p.m., and an art show will be on display throughout the week at the Bellville Public Library.

The street fair concludes with the annual horse show on Sunday, Sept. 17, the day after the last night of the fair. The show will begin at 1 p.m. at Timber Valley Ranch, 4848 Ohio 13.

“There will be lots of good food, rides for the kids, and open space for people to enjoy getting together at the fair,” Pfeifer said.

The schedule for the 173rd Bellville Street Fair is posted below. For more information, visit bellvillestreetfair.org.

Schedule of events and activities

Sunday, Sept. 10

12 p.m. Truck and tractor pull.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Art Show at Bellville Public Library.

4 p.m. Rides and concessions open.

5 p.m. Sheep and beef judging at the livestock tent.

6 p.m. Rabbit and poultry judging at the livestock tent.

6 p.m. Fair Queen contest on the main stage.

7 p.m. Clear Fork High School marching band performance on the main stage.

Thursday, Sept. 14

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Art Show at Bellville Public Library.

9 a.m. Street exhibit judging.

5 to 10 p.m. Rides open.

5 p.m. Goat, dairy and swine judging in the livestock tent.

6 p.m. Marching Princesses performance on the main stage.

7:30 p.m. Live music by Luke Watson on the main stage.

Friday, Sept. 15

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Art Show at Bellville Public Library.

1 to 11 p.m. Rides open.

6 p.m. Live music by Emily Raff on the main stage.

8 p.m. Live music by Rockhouse on the main stage.

Saturday, Sept. 16

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Art Show at Bellville Public Library.

10 a.m. Junior livestock sale in the livestock tent.

11 a.m. Pet show on the main stage.

1 to 11 p.m. Rides open.

1 p.m. Kiddie pedal pull on the main stage.

2:30 p.m. Heart of Ohio Athletics gymnastics exhibition on the main stage.

4 p.m. Clear Fork Band Boosters cake auction at the bandstand.

6 p.m. Live music by Jevan Cole on the main stage.

8 p.m. Live music by Adam Calvert on the main stage.

Sunday, Sept. 17

1 p.m. Horse show at Timber Valley Ranch, 4848 St. Rt. 13 in Bellville.