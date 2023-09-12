BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Sept. 11 to 12.

Sept. 11

8:20 a.m. Officers made a welfare check in the 100 block of E Center St.

8:23 a.m. Officers picked up possible drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of E Beal Ave.

9:49 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 200 block of E Beal Ave.

12:39 p.m. A disturbance in the 200 block of E Mansfield St was investigated.

1:03 p.m. Officers assisted with a funeral escort to Oakwood Cemetery.

1:46 p.m. A disturbance that occurred earlier in the day in the 100 block of W Charles St was reported.

1:54 p.m. A civil dispute in the 100 block of E Oakwood Ave. over a property line was referred to the zoning office.

1:54 p.m. Eric Cameron, 37, and Jennifer Johnson, 40, were both arrested for warrants with Crawford County Sheriff’s office and Crestline Police Department. They were both transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

5:15 p.m. Officers investigated a private property accident in the 300 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

5:41 p.m. Officers investigated a two-vehicle accident in the area of S. Sandusky Ave. and Charles St.

6:06 p.m. Officers investigated an animal complaint in the 200 block of Whetstone St.

9:01 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a theft report.

10:26 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of N. Sandusky Ave. and Emerson St.

11:13 p.m. A verbal warning for speed was issued to a motorist in the 500 block of Failor St.

11:32 p.m. A verbal warning for an equipment violation was issued in the area of Mansfield St. and Stetzer Rd.

11:42 p.m. A verbal warning for manner of driving was issued in the area of East St. and Oakwood Ave.

Sept. 12

12:06 a.m. A verbal warning for speed was issued in the area of Southern Ave. and Kaler Ave.

12:13 a.m. A verbal warning for no lights on a bike was issued in the area of Kaler Ave. and Gay St.

12:29 a.m. Officers investigated an alarm drop in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.

12:55 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 800 block of Beverly Dr.