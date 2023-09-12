COLUMBUS — Ohio’s first week of high school football rankings and computer ratings has begun.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press released its statewide Ohio prep football poll. Only three teams from the area were involved.

Danville was ranked eighth in Division VII, while Colonel Crawford was 15th in Division VI and Galion was 15th in Division IV.

The state computer rankings rate every Ohio High School Athletic Association 11-man team in the state. The top 16 teams from each region advance to the state playoffs.

Again, Danville tops all north central Ohio teams by sitting second in Division VII, Region 25, behind only Malvern. Hillsdale is third in that region.

Colonel Crawford is third in Division VI, Region 22. Galion and Shelby are fourth and fifth, respectively, in Division IV, Region 14.

The complete computer poll and state rankings are attached below: