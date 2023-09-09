ONTARIO — Aaron Eckert cautioned his Ontario team that it didn’t play a perfect game in a 56-21 win at home Friday night against River Valley.

But if the first quarter for the undefeated Warriors was not in a class of its own, it certainly didn’t take long to call the roll.

Consider two statistics:

— Ontario scored five touchdowns in the space of just over eight minutes of the opening period on three scoring passes and two runs.

— Meanwhile, River Valley, which had scored 87 points in its last two games, couldn’t muster a first down in the opening quarter.

There are no typos in the above two paragraphs.

It was Ontario 35, River Valley 0 after one quarter on Copeland Field at Niss Stadium in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

For all intents and purposes, the issue was decided.

Certainly, the Vikings (1-3, 0-1) mounted a bit of a comeback, cutting the lead to 42-21 four minutes into the second half. But the Warriors (4-0, 1-0) stopped the rally and added two more TDs of their own to seal the deal.

(Photos from Ontario’s 56-21 win at home Friday night against River Valley. The gallery includes photos from the OHS Marching Band and pre-game festivities.)

Ontario senior running back Chase Studer evades the tackle of River Valley’s Kolton Lang on Friday night. Ontario senior Brayden Robinson (64) blocks on the play. Credit: Carl Hunnell



Credit: Carl Hunnell

















































































































Credit: Carl Hunnell

































Photos from Ontario’s 56-21 win at home Friday night against River Valley. The gallery includes photos from the OHS Marching Band and pre-game festivities. Credit: Carl Hunnell

Great execution = fast start

Ontario quarterback Bodpegn Miller again keyed the offense. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound junior threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more scores, accounting for 36 points.

But the Warriors’ defense also stood tall, especially in the first period.

River Valley junior quarterback Chase Ebert, who had 398 yards of total offense and four TDs against Tiffin Columbian last week, was shut down completely in the opening 12 minutes.

“I just think we came out and executed,” said Eckert, in his second season as the OHS head coach. “River Valley is a pretty talented football team and they put up a lot of points.

“One thing on film we noticed is that they didn’t have a ton of pressure in their face. We wanted to come out tonight and try to apply some pressure to give them some different looks. Fortunately in the first half, we were able to do that to (Ebert).”

By air and by ground

Miller, in his second full season as the starting QB, makes the gridiron look like his personal video game at times.

Operating behind a seasoned offensive line and with senior running back Chase Studer by his side in the backfield, Miller again showed the ability to strike via his arm or legs.

He threw his four TDs to three different receivers on passes of 15, 26, 21 and 36 yards. Miller, who also saw varsity QB time as a freshman, scored on a 1-yard sneak and a 31-yard run that displayed speed and elusiveness.

“I think he’s pretty special,” Eckert said. “He is a pretty humble kid and works hard. He tries to be what we want him to be. He’s running the offense effectively and he’s an athlete.

“Anytime the ball’s in his hands, it’s a pretty good play,” the coach said.

Miller has gained about 50 pounds since his freshman year, according to Eckert, making him even more dangerous with the ball in his hands.

“He’s not as thin as you would think. He’s done a great job and he is a dual-threat kid. Athletically, he’s probably one of the better kids in the area. So again, anytime that the ball can go to his hands, I think it’s a good thing for us,” he said.

Senior leadership matters for OHS

Ontario came into the season with 21 seniors on its roster off a team that went 6-5 with a playoff berth in 2022. The Warriors returned six starters on offense and nine on defense.

That experience matters, according to Eckert, who was the offensive coordinator at OHS for three seasons before taking the top job.

“This senior class has a lot of these guys who played when they were younger a couple years ago. We were a little inexperienced and a lot of these guys got some experience and it’s kind of contagious.

“You start to develop a culture, of not only good football players, but good men. We’ve added a couple of guys throughout the year and, and it’s been good for us.

“It’s a pretty tight-knit group that really wants to win for the name on the front of our jersey rather than the name on the back of our jersey,” Eckert said.

A trip to the valley awaits

Ontario travels to Clear Fork next Friday to take on the defending MOAC champion Colts. Clear Fork (1-3, 0-1) lost its third straight game in week four, falling in its conference opener at Galion, 35-3.

Ontario will seek revenge for a 48-28 loss at home to the Colts in 2022.

River Valley, which has allowed 112 points in the last two weeks, hosts Marion Pleasant (3-1, 1-0) next Friday night.

SCORING PLAYS

1st quarter

Ontario — Alan O’Blisk 15-yard pass from Bodpegn Miller (PAT Trey Booker kick), 7-0

Ontario — Miller 1-yard run (Booker kick), 14-0

Ontario — Miller 31-yard run (Booker kick), 21-0

Ontario — Chase Studer 10-yard run (Booker kick), 28-0

Ontario — Dylan Floyd 26-yard pass from Miller (Booker kick), 35-0

2nd quarter

River Valley — Keyan Shidone 43-yard pass from Chase Ebert (PAT Hudson Pollock kick), 35-7

Ontario — Landon Foltz 21-yard pass from Miller (PAT Booker kick), 42-7

River Valley — Luke Axline 22-yard pass from Ebert (Pollock kick), 42-14

3rd quarter

River Valley — Treyton Mercer 1-yard run (Pollock kick), 42-21

Ontario — Studer 5-yard run (Booker kick), 49-21

4th quarter

Ontario — Foltz 36-yard pass from Miller (Booker kick), 56-21