Ronald Eugene “Butch” Walker, age 79, life-long Bellville resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

He was born November 4, 1943 in Bellville to Russell L. and Beatrice J. (Cairns) Walker and graduated from Bellville High School in 1961.

Butch retired as a Safety Manager from Shiloh Corp. in Mansfield where he worked his whole career.

He joined the Bellville Volunteer Fire Department, now known as the Jefferson Township-Bellville Volunteer Fire Department, and served for over 30 years.

Butch served on the Bellville Agricultural Society Board for over 30 years. He thrived on planning and participating in the Bellville “World’s” Fair and looked forward to that annual Homecoming event.

Butch was involved in every facet of the Bellville community. He was a member of the Pleasant Grove Church, the American Legion Post 535 Drum Corps, the Richland County Fish and Game Club. He was active supporting Clear Fork sports running the football scoreboard, working the Press Box, and coaching. He was one of the original coaches for Pony League Football in Bellville.

He enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, playing softball, golfing and bicycling. In his younger years he was involved in athletics including playing football. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren playing sports and could be counted on to be “coaching” with his support from the sidelines.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years Ellen (Kvochick) Walker, four children Stacey Fry, Russell Todd (Kim) Walker, Trent (Darla) Walker, and Trisha Vaughn; 11 grandchildren Chris Fry; Jessica Walker; Sarah (Cody) Gatton, Ciarra (Josh) Rumph; Andrea (Brandon) Walker, Dylan (Emily) Walker, Chelsea (Jake) Dayton, Adam Crider, Nick (Haley) Walker, Paige Walker, and Lillie (Emilio) Vaughn; numerous great grandchildren; siblings Dana Robinson, Ida Mae Ocheltree, Maurine (Jim) Walters, and William “Bill” Walker; brothers-in-law Tim (Bev) Kvochick, Michael (Lisa) Kvochick, Charles Kvochick, and Rick (Jenni) Kvochick; sisters-in-law Laura (Dan) Gregory and Martha Walker and father-in-law Raymond Kvochick.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Charles “Jack” Walker and Rodney “Top” Walker, sisters Norma Jean Wolfgang, Mary Alice Snavely, and Lois Ann Little Gaddis and his mother-in-law Patricia Kvochick.

Friends may call Monday, September 18, 2023 from 3-6 p.m. in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow the visitation officiated by Pastor Mark Dettmer.

Memorial donations may be made to the Pleasant Grove Church or the Butler/Clearfork Adult Center.

