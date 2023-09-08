MANSFIELD – In a profound demonstration of dedication to the welfare and future prospects of young men and boys of color, the North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC) is honored to reaffirm its commitment to the My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) initiative.

MBK, initiated by former President Barack Obama, aims to address the unique challenges facing young men and boys of color across the United States.

NECIC, in partnership with other community stakeholders, has been at the forefront of this mission to empower and uplift the African American male population in Mansfield.

The My Brother’s Keeper initiative centers around six critical milestones that guide efforts to support young men and boys of color on their path to success:

Getting a Healthy Start and Entering School Ready to Learn

Reading at Grade Level by Third Grade

Graduating from High School Ready for College and Career

Completing Postsecondary Education or Training

Successfully Entering the Workforce

Keeping Kids on Track and Giving Them Second Chances NECIC has worked to ensure that these milestones are met for the African American male population in Mansfield.

By harnessing the wealth of resources within the community, including people, programs, places, and partners, NECIC continues to strengthen and align these assets towards the betterment of young men and boys of color (BYMOC).

Deanna West-Torrence, Founder and CEO of NECIC, emphasized the importance of community collaboration.

“Because of the breadth and depth of our community’s resources, here in Mansfield/Richland County, we possess a tremendous amount of capacity to address the very real obstacles facing boys and young men of color,” West-Torrence said. “Having an accurate inventory of effective programs and people helps move the trajectory of their success in a positive direction.

“These assets do not need to be created but rather strengthened and aligned. With intention, these resources can be knit together to ensure that BYMOC have the best chance possible of reaching the age of 25 healthy and well-positioned for future success in life.

“Our schools, other organizations, and our public sector all have a role to play by offering programs and resources that impact certain milestones, and even at the neighborhood level, we can work together to ensure that we are creating the conditions that are most likely to lead to success.

“Parents and family also have roles to play, such as ensuring that kids are well prepared for school. No matter who we are, there is a role and a responsibility to ensure that in Mansfield, Richland County, boys and young men of color have a fighting chance of success.”

Mayor Tim Theaker, speaking on behalf of the City of Mansfield, expressed the city’s wholehearted commitment to the Ohio My Brother’s Keeper challenge.

“We enthusiastically accept recommitment to Ohio’s My Brother’s Keeper challenge, a public-private partnership of the United States federal government that promotes intervention by civic leaders in the lives of young men of color.

“We value the efforts and concepts of the My Brother’s Keeper (MBK) challenge and recommit to taking positive steps in our community and school district to advance the success of young males of color.”

“MBK is a challenge that would benefit many of Mansfield’s youth, and we pledge to do whatever we can to make it successful here in Mansfield.”

NECIC invites all community members, organizations, and partners to join in the renewed commitment to the My Brother’s Keeper initiative.

Together, we can create a more equitable and prosperous future for the young men and boys of color in Mansfield as we are all Our Brother’s Keeper.

On Oct. 2, NECIC will be launching its collaborative youth violence prevention program funded by Ohio Commission on Minority Health.

For more information about NECIC and its involvement in the My Brother’s Keeper initiative, please visit www.necic-ohio.org.

About NECIC

The North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC) is a nonprofit community organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for residents in Mansfield, Ohio, particularly those living in the North End neighborhood. NECIC works through community organizing, education, and advocacy to build a thriving, equitable, and empowered community.