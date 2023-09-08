New Philadelphia’s defense throttled Ashland, resulting in a 28-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave New Philadelphia a 14-0 lead over Ashland.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Quakers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, New Philadelphia and Ashland squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Ashland High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Ashland squared off with Marion Harding in a football game.

