MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public’s help in finding these four individuals as part of its Fugitives of the Week list.

Carolyn Hart

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.

Carolyn Hart, 56, is 5-foot-6, 232 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. She is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated arson.

Marquis Morris

Authorities say she has ties to the Mansfield area.

Marquis Morris, 34, is 6-foot, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for charge of felonious assault.

Authorities say he has ties to Mansfield area and Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Derrick Taylor

Derrick Taylor, 46, weighs 245 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted by the U.S Marshals and Richland County Sheriff’s office for felonious assault.

Officials say he has ties to Mansfield, Ontario, Baltic, and Bucyrus.

John Bare

John Bare, 27, is 5-foot-5, 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted by U.S Marshals Service, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office for weapons under disability.

Authorities say Bare has ties to the Norwalk and Willard area.

Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

People also can text the keyword “WANTED” and send a tip to 847411.