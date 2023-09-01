Calvert took control early and methodically pulled away to beat St. Paul 35-25 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Calvert a 14-0 lead over St. Paul.

The Flyers showed some mettle by fighting back to a 21-13 halftime margin.

Calvert charged to a 35-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Flyers closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the final quarter.

The last time St. Paul and Calvert played in a 42-19 game on Sept. 3, 2021.

