SHELBY – Completion of the Smiley Avenue bridge replacement project in Shelby is nearing the finish line.

City of Shelby Project Coordinator Joe Gies updated the planning commission on the construction progress during Tuesday’s meeting.

“The bridge is basically done,” Gies said. “They dug back on the approaches on both sides, so now they just have to put the asphalt down.”

City of Shelby Project Coordinator Joe Gies provided updates regarding on-going projects at Tuesday’s planning commission meeting.

Smiley Avenue bridge background

Richland County commissioners authorized replacement of the 64-year-old steel bridge, funded by a grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation, in September 2022.

While the bridge is located within city limits, according to state law the bridge is the county’s responsibility.

ORC Section 5591.02 says, “The board of county commissioners shall construct and keep in repair all necessary bridges in municipal corporations on all county roads and improved roads that are of general and public utility, running into or through the municipal corporations, and that are not on state highways.”

Last September, county Engineer Adam Gove noted the bridge is heavily traveled, especially since Shelby City Schools are located along Smiley Avenue.

RELATED READING Smiley Avenue bridge in Shelby to be replaced in 2023 for around $1 million

Gove said the most recent major rehab project on the bridge was in 2012, but the bridge had reached the end of its lifespan. Construction began in March, but the finish line is finally in sight.

“There’s a few odds and ends that they want to clean up next week,” Gies said. “After that, I’ve been told it’s estimated to open at the end of next week.”

Splash pad coming soon at Black Fork Commons Plaza

Additionally, Gies discussed progress with the splash pad progress at the Black Fork Commons Plaza.

“The first step was getting all of the drainage taken care of,” he said. “Now, they’ve back-filled and poured concrete down in that area.”

The construction crew also made the expansion joints, which will need to be covered by a small layer of asphalt, and then covered with a variety of patterned pavers.

Next steps involve installing benches and tables to the commons area, which will include a special piece of Shelby history.

After the 2007 flood, Gies said a millstone was discovered in one of the homes the city tore down using FEMA mitigation grants.

“It’s been sitting out at our service department, so we’re actually putting it into the design of that commons,” he said. “It’s neat because it was a part of that original area, so it’s a neat story.”

Gies said he’s been told the Black Fork Commons Plaza project is estimated to be completed sometime in October.

For updates, follow the Shelby Community Improvement Corporation Facebook Page.