Colonel Crawford topped River 21-20 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Aug. 17.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Colonel Crawford and River settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

The third quarter gave Colonel Crawford a 21-20 lead over River.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

