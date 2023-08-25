Calvert took full advantage of overtime to defeat Monroeville 35-34 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Calvert took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Monroeville after the first quarter.

The Senecas registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Eagles.

Monroeville didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 28-21 in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Senecas and the Eagles locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Calvert got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Calvert and Monroeville squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Calvert High School.

