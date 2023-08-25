Janice E. (Bender) Wick, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 23, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born May 1, 1938 in Johnsville, Ohio to the late Willard & Bertha Bender. Janice was a kind, caring and loving person who loved hugging all the kids or anyone who came into her path. She was always there to help anyone who needed her.

She enjoyed her family and reading but mostly she loved traveling to Las Vegas with her family and enjoyed the Big City Lights.

Janice is survived by her step-daughter, Joyce Wick and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Along with her special friends, Jackie Setser and Dan & Joni Heimberger.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck Wick; sisters, Eileen Timmer and Shirley Bender; brothers, Ron Bender and Marvin Bender; brother-in-law, Joseph Timmer; sisters-in-law, Nell Bender and Fran Bender and nephews, Gary Bender, Rod Bender and Kevin Timmer.

No services will be held at this time.

