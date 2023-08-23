“When thunderstorms roll in, you make a choice to either succumb with tears to the gloomy downpour, or smile and look for rainbows.” — Author Richelle Goodrich from “Making Wishes: Quotes, Thoughts & A Little Poetry for Every Day of the Year”

MANSFIELD — A string of warm, sunny days across north central Ohio may come to an end Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service office in Cleveland has issued a hazardous weather outlook for an area that includes Richland, Ashland and Knox counties.

It’s likely going to get loud and wet in the next 36 hours or so, though apologies may be due to the great Etta James for using her famous song lyric in this story’s headline.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected tonight. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.

There is also the potential for damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall that may produce localized flooding — possibly this evening and through the night.

The summer weather picture doesn’t brighten on Thursday when the heat index — a combination of heat and humidity — may top 100 degrees, providing the perfect cauldron for a witch’s brew of summer storm mayhem.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely again on Thursday. These storms may produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain and/or localized flooding.

There is a 30-percent chance of precipitation during the day Thursday. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch are possible.

The weather business is expected to again pick up Thursday night.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 p.m. Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m.

The chance of precipitation is 60 percent Thursday night. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are expected, except higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.