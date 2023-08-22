William “Bill” Edward Boock, age 78, resident of Shiloh, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born May 8, 1945 in Mansfield to Robert Edward and Lillian (Eller) Boock he had been a lifelong area resident. A 1963 graduate of Plymouth High School, Bill had served in the Navy Reserve and was a truck driver for the Richland County Highway Engineering Department until his retirement.

Bill was a member of the Shiloh American Legion, Mt. Hope Lutheran Church, and Holiday Lakes Bass Club. He enjoyed fishing on his boat at Holiday Lakes, and hunting. His greatest joy was watching his grandkids sporting events and he was always so proud of their accomplishments.

Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Lina Jayne (Mercer) Boock, whom he married on May 8, 1966; daughters, Tamera Kamann of Norwalk, and Tara (Court) Sturts of Shelby; grandchildren, Michael Rockford of Norwalk, Alex (Miranda) Kamann of Willard, Kati (Fiancé Wyatt Ingersoll) Kamann of Norwalk, Cohen and Braylee Sturts both of Shelby; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Kamann, Beau Kamann, and Cian Rockford; special friends, Jessica Tabor as well as Ammon and Melisa Burkholder Jr. all of Shiloh; numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 25, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Mt. Hope Lutheran Church at 29 West Main Street, Shiloh, Ohio 44878. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Interment will then take place in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Hope Lutheran Church at 29 West Main Street, Shiloh, Ohio 44878, or the CB&S Fire Department Fireman’s Association at 11 North Delaware Street, Shiloh, Ohio, 44878.

