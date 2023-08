MANSFIELD — New Mercy Outreach, a foster care agency and New Mercy Ministries have partnered together for their first back-to-school bash at New Mercy Ministries located at 1034 Walcrest Drive in Mansfield.

This event is slated for Saturday, Aug. 19 at noon. Hot dogs, potato chips and drinks will be provided.

Anyone interested in going may find the church possibly listed under Hesed Agape Ministries due to the recent name change. This event is open to the community.