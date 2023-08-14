Jennie (Hall) Lester passed away on August 13, 2023.

Born January 9, 1934, to Thomas & Roxie “Mae” Hall, passed away on August 13, 2023. Jennie was one of seven children in the Hall family born in Kentucky, and raised in Wyoming County, WV. Jennie married Posey, the man who would never tell her no, on April 1, 1950, and they moved to Ohio in 1952. Jennie was Posey’s homemaker for 70 years. During those years, Jennie was mother to four sons, grandma to fourteen, great-grandma to twenty-eight, and great-great grandma to eight. Jennie was the babysitter for many, the cook for all who walked through the door, and the shelter for several of those grandchildren. To know Jennie, was to know what your name sounded like when spoken with a southern drawl. You learned how to pronounce wash, lavender, like, and nice in a way you’d never heard them before. You knew at 7:30 she’d be waiting to hear “the numbers”. Jennie spent her life caring for others, as best she could. Jennie was a member of Citi Church from its inception.

Left to grieve the loss of this family’s foundation are her sons, Earl Lester of Mansfield and Larry (Virginia) Lester of Mansfield, lots of grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Those who had gone before her to prepare her place include her husband Posey Lester, sons Garry and Herman Lester, grandsons Benny and Chase Lester, her parents, and each of her siblings.

Private services will be observed by the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Jennie’s name to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

The family wishes to thank some of the nursing and aide staff at Crystal Care Center of Mansfield as well as the nurses who participated in her care with Pathways Hospice.

