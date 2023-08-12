MADISON TOWNSHIP — Tim Lord’s 400th career game turned out to be a memorable one.

Julius Walker scored off a deflection in the 68th minute and Randy Jamieson added an insurance goal on a penalty kick three minutes later as Madison blanked Clear Fork 2-0 in Friday’s season opener at STARTEK Stadium.

A 1995 Madison graduate, Lord became the head coach at his alma mater in 2001. With more than 200 career victories, he is the program’s winningest coach.

“We’ve had a lot of success, but a lot of failure, too,” said Lord, who played collegiately at Mount Vernon Nazarene. “Since I played in college and (got) into coaching, the game has changed so much. It went from playing football with a soccer ball to a controlled game where we put together 10 passes and have a shot. It’s definitely a much more skilled game than when I played and I started coaching.”

The game was scoreless deep into the second half before the Rams finally broke the ice. Walker put a shot on the frame that deflected off a Clear Fork defender and slipped past Clear Fork goalkeeper Bryson Shaffner with 12:50 remaining in the second half. Jamieson’s PK with 9:22 left gave Madison an insurmountable 2-0 advantage.

“We move the ball as well as any team I’ve had in 23 years as far as possession,” Lord said. “I’ve never had a game where Clear Fork hasn’t played hard. They are well coached.”

Clear Fork coach Nathan Gailey was happy to be a footnote in Lord’s milestone.

“That is a great accomplishment. He does a great job,” Gailey said. “Hat’s off to him. I don’t know how anybody lasts that long.

“I love Tim. He does a great job.”

Clear Fork started five freshmen.

“That’s half your lineup,” Gailey said. “This is some big-boy soccer when you play these teams around here. I’m proud of them.

“That’s the reason why we schedule teams like Madison and Lexington. They are the measuring stick.”