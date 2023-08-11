The Pickerington North defense stifles Hilliard Davidson

Defense dominated as Pickerington North pitched a 3-0 shutout of Hilliard Davidson during this Ohio girls high school soccer game.

Ravenna claims tight victory against Ravenna Southeast

Ravenna edged Ravenna Southeast 2-1 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Aug. 11.

Last season, Ravenna Southeast and Ravenna faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Ravenna High School.

Delta comes up short in matchup with Van Buren

Van Buren collected a solid win over Delta in a 3-1 verdict on Aug. 11 in Ohio girls high school soccer.

The last time Van Buren and Delta played in a 2-0 game on Oct. 10, 2022.

Warren Champion records thin win against Warren John F. Kennedy

Warren Champion eventually took victory away from Warren John F. Kennedy 2-1 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup.

Warren Champion jumped in front of Warren John F. Kennedy 2-1 to begin the final half.

Neither squad scored in the final half.

In recent action on Aug. 4, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Columbiana Crestview.

