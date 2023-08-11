Cincinnati Riverview East didn’t flinch, finally repelling Norwood 24-22 on Aug. 11 in Ohio football.

Norwood showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-0 advantage over Cincinnati Riverview East as the first quarter ended.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Indians controlled the pace, taking a 22-0 lead into intermission.

Norwood moved ahead by earning a 22-12 advantage over Cincinnati Riverview East at the end of the third quarter.

A 12-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Hawks’ defeat of the Indians.

