Ansonia claims victory against Sidney Lehman Catholic

Ansonia notched a win against Sidney Lehman Catholic 42-28 on Aug. 11 in Ohio football action.

Ansonia darted in front of Sidney Lehman Catholic 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

An intermission tie at 28-28 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Ansonia enjoyed a meager margin over Sidney Lehman Catholic with a 42-28 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Chardon squeezes past Mentor

Chardon edged Mentor 21-14 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio football game.

The Hilltoppers’ offense moved in front for a 21-14 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Both teams were blanked in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Cincinnati Riverview East escapes close call with Norwood

Cincinnati Riverview East didn’t flinch, finally repelling Norwood 24-22 on Aug. 11 in Ohio football.

Norwood showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-0 advantage over Cincinnati Riverview East as the first quarter ended.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Indians controlled the pace, taking a 22-0 lead into intermission.

Norwood moved ahead by earning a 22-12 advantage over Cincinnati Riverview East at the end of the third quarter.

A 12-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Hawks’ defeat of the Indians.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.