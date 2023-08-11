MANSFIELD — The Richland County Fair board provided the following results on Thursday morning.
2023 RICHLAND COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR
Style Revue Awards
Style Revue Best of Show: Chloe Stigall, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
Reserve Style Revue Best of Show: McKinnley King, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
Junior Model: McKinnley King, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
Class Winners:
Embelish:
1 st place – McKinnley King, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
Sew Fun:
1 st – Chloe Stigall, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
Sundresses and Jumpers
1 st – Marissa Barciz, Next Generation 4-H
2 nd – Mariah Barciz, Next Generation 4-H
RICHLAND COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR
Breeding Beef Show
Overall Grand Supreme Champion
Caroline Tilton, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
Overall Reserve Supreme Champion
Madison Boyer, Kickin’ It Kountry 4-H
Champion Simmental – Madison Boyer, Kickin’ It Kountry
Reserve Champion Simmental – Maycee Tackett, Next Generation 4-H
Champion Crossbred – Bergan Leonhardt, New Edition 4-H
Reserve Champion Crossbred – Emily Foulks, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
Champion Hereford – Allyson Hulbert, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
Champion High Maine – Kyler Collins, Crestview FFA
Champion Maintainer – Ridge Wendling, Muddy Creek Clovers 4-H
