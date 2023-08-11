MANSFIELD – Lucas High School incoming sophomore Hadley Williams claimed the title “Showman of Showmen” at the Richland County Junior Fair contest on Friday.

The contest included seven participants, who each earned the opportunity to compete by winning Pro Showmanship in their respective species, with the exception of the horse representative.

Hadley Williams shows a goat during the Showman of Showmen contest on Friday.

The horse representative was chosen during a show-off which included the Draft Horse, Small Equine and Horse Showmanship winners.

Participants in this year’s contest were Aubrey Crain – horses; Lilly Heydinger – rabbits; Fin Rowlands – poultry; Abby Snyder – lambs; Williams – goats; Caroline Tilton – beef; and Kennedy Studer – hogs.

Contest rules require all participants to show all seven species, judged by an independent expert who ranks each contestant one through seven each round.

Williams said the contest does not allow participants to show any of their own animals or use any of their own equipment.

In order to earn her spot in the contest, Williams, Pro Showmanship winner for the goat species, competed against and defeated all other contestants in her age division.

She then had to compete against the field of winners from every age division, ranging from novice to 18 year olds, Williams said.

Hadley Williams said she is used to showing larger species such as steer, goats and lambs.

Williams prepares year-round for moments like the Showman of Showmen contest, but admittedly, she said the victory was a bit unexpected.

“It’s honestly kind of crazy,” she said. “I did not expect it at all because I’ve never worked with smaller animals, it’s always been steers, goats and sheep.”

Entering the Richland County Fairground Show Arena with unfamiliar animals and equipment can be daunting.

But confidence is always key, said Williams.

“It’s definitely hard,” she said. “You just have to go in with confidence and see how it goes.”

Williams has participated in the Richland County Fair for the past seven years and competes year-round at Jackpot shows, which are shows for specific species to help contestants prepare for upcoming fairs.

“I have a steer basically the whole year,” she said. “I get goats in April and have them all the way until fair, so it’s an all year thing every year, pretty much.”

With such a large commitment, Williams thanked her friends, mother, stepfather, father and sister for their support.

“I really just want to thank everyone that has helped me throughout the years,” Williams said.