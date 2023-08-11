MANSFIELD — JPB Professional Marketing has partnered with Altrusa International of Mansfield and Salon Vivace to give back to the community and help prepare children for the upcoming school year.

Together, they are providing 50 free haircuts to children in need, alongside personal care kits that will be provided by Altrusa International of Mansfield.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Salon Vivace located at 18 W. 4th St., Mansfield, Ohio 44903 in downtown Mansfield, Ohio. JPB Professional Marketing will be sponsoring the kids haircuts in partnership with Salon Vivace, which has provided a welcoming space for the event to take place.

Altrusa International of Mansfield, Ohio will be providing personal care kits to each child that receives a haircut, which includes essential hygiene items. The aim of this event is to ensure that every child in the community can feel confident and excited about returning to school.

“We are thrilled to be part of such an important initiative that helps to local kids and families within our community,” says Paig Lamp, Managing Partner of JPB Professional Marketing. “Working so closely with Altrusa International of Mansfield and Salon Vivace only adds to our excitement, and we look forward to welcoming children and parents at the salon on the day.”

Lisa Rose, owner of Salon Vivace, added “We love supporting our community and working with other businesses that share our values of the importance of family and community.

“We look forward to getting our children ready for back to school. See you soon!”

Appointments are required to participate in the event, and parents are encouraged to schedule them early to secure their time slot. To schedule your free kid’s cut, please call Salon Vivace at 419-709-9508.