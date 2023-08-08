MANSFIELD –Richland Gives registration for Richland County based nonprofit organizations is open through Oct. 31.

It is free; however, nonprofit organizations must register each year.

This is the ninth year for Richland Gives which is hosted by the Richland County Foundation. Since its inception, Richland Gives has raised $2,476,007. Thanks to the generosity of donors at the Foundation, $80,000 in incentives will be awarded as grants to participating organizations, beyond what they raise from online donations.

Richland Gives is designed to encourage people to contribute to local nonprofits they care about through a single giving website. The Foundation hosts the day to build capacity, grow philanthropy and make the community stronger.

Each organization will have an individualized web page to promote their cause. The success of the event will depend on our collective enthusiasm and implementation.

Leading up to the event the Foundation provides an online toolkit, webinars, mass media and social media coverage to make it easier for nonprofit organizations to participate.

The Richland Gives donation period is from Nov. 13 at 7 a.m. through Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. For more details or to donate go to richlandgives.org.

About the Richland County Foundation

The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c) (3) organization, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.

The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts for charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens. Working together with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.