MANSFIELD: Manetha Jean (Miller) Barretta, 87, of Mansfield passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023 in Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital following a brief illness.

Manetha Jean was born November 7, 1935 in Webster Springs, WV to the late Thomas Cleveland Miller and Leona Jane Miller. She grew up on the family farm with eight siblings, moving to Mansfield in her teens. She was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High and married Carmine Barretta on August 13, 1955.

Manetha Jean dedicated her talents to raising her family. She enjoyed traveling, flower gardening, and collecting salt and pepper shakers. She was a long-time member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church.

She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law Carmine and Cheryl Barretta and Steven and Jennifer Barretta all of Mansfield; daughter and son-in-law Judith and Joe Bush of Columbus; five grandchildren Julie, Jeff, Cody, Chris, and Nicholas; four great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Along with her parents Manetha Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband Carmine Barretta in 2012, and her siblings Thelma Keith, Glenn Miller, Clyde Miller, Emory Miller, Emmett Miller, Essie Miller, Wilma Talbert and Connie Frederick.

The family will receive friends Friday, August 11, 2023 from 4-7pm in the Marion Avenue Snyder Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10:30 am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Mansfield. Friends may also greet the family the hour before the mass Burial will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions to OhioHealth Hospice may be made at the funeral home.

Visit snyderfuneralhomes.com to view Manetha Jean's tribute video

