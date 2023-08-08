June M. Baker, 89, formerly of Galion and Kingsport, Tennessee passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Primrose of Mansfield.

Born June 6, 1934 in Galion, she was the daughter of Charles and Edna (Cronenwett) Baker.

She was a graduate of Galion High School in 1952 and was an accountant for the former North Electric Company and ITT in Galion and later in Johnson City, Tennessee where she lived for 38 years. June attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Galion where she was the first baby baptized in the original church. She later was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Kingsport, Tennessee. June was a giver, and donated to many causes, especially with her time. She delivered for Meals on Wheels, Second Harvest Food Bank and the Salvation Army. She was honored to be voted Volunteer of the Year in the state of Tennessee. She loved to travel visiting all 50 states, Europe and numerous other countries.

She is survived by sister Iva Mahler of Galion; sister-in-law Jean Taylor of Galion; nieces and nephews, Judy (Jim) Gobbel of Sunbury, Diana (Mike) Baker of Galion, Lynne (Mike) Miller of Mansfield, Denise (Heath) Mullins of Mansfield, Kim Mahler of Mansfield, Charles Shumaker of Galion, Mark Shumaker of Galion, Roger Mahler of Galion and David (Melissa) Baker of Galion; great nieces and nephews, Angela Smith, Jim Erf, Stacy Holt, Dennis Marsh, Brandon Stewart, Darcy Sanders, Emily Baker, Max Baker, Johnathan Metzger, Justin Metzger, Shelby Miller, Carson Mullins and Paige Mullins and numerous great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sister May Shumaker; brothers Art Baker and Harold Baker; niece Julie Metzger-Voght; nephew Art Baker, Jr.; great nice Monica (Erf) Pickens; brothers-in-law Burnell Shumaker and Robert Mahler and sister-in-law Ardell Baker.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 11, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 291 North Union Street, Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday with Rev. Richard Genzman officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Galion.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of June Baker, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.

Funeral Home: Snyder Richardson Davis

Website: Snyder funeral homes.com