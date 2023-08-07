Susan “Susie” Marie Burton, 74, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023 in Mansfield, Ohio.

Susan was born October 12, 1948 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Charles Fredrick and Ruth Elizabeth (Boehm) Huck. Susan was a 1966 graduate of Malabar High School. She was a certified Pharmacy Technician working at MedCentral Hospital for 23 years. After the hospital, Susan went to work at Omni Care for 10 plus years while also being an adjunct professor at North Central Technical College where she taught for several years.

A woman of strong faith, Susan held onto the promises of God as she walked through this life’s journey. She was an active member of Woodville Grace Brethren Church where she played the flute. She had played the flute since the 6th grade.

Her family was very important to her. Susan was a devoted mother, and doting grandmother.

She is survived by her sons, Andrew (Kimberly) Burton of Sylvania, Ohio and Christopher (Viviana) Burton of Maumee, Ohio; her grandchildren, Nathan Burton, Lucas Burton, Joshua Burton, Zachary Burton, Tyler Burton, Alexander Burton, Samuel Burton, and Gabriel Burton; her sister, Nancy Louise Huck; her nephews, John Gaul and Matt Gaul; great-nephews, Kristopher Gaul and Tim (Amy) Gaul; great-great nephew and great-great nieces, Erabell Gaul, Tim Gaul and Natalia Gaul; as well as many brothers and sisters in Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister and brother-in-law, Betty Jane (Larry) Gaul.

Family and friends may gather from 10:00-11:00 am on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Woodville Grace Brethren Church, 580 Woodville Rd. Pastor Ronald Smalls will officiate the memorial service following at 11:00 am. Susan will be laid to rest at Oak Grove Memorial Park at a later date.

“Today I am with Lord Jesus!” ~ Susie

Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield is honored to serve the Burton family.

