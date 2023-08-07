BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 4 to 6.

Aug. 4

7:42 a.m. A 911 open line call was reported in the N Sandusky Ave and Perry St area

7:44 a.m. Officers responded to an alarm in the 100 block of Hill St.

9:18 a.m. A person stopped on station to turn over property they found.

9:32 a.m. Officers took a report of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on station.

9:56 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of E Rensselaer St.

11 a.m. Officers were requested to deliver a message in the 800 block of E Rensselaer St.

12:16 p.m. Officers mediated a landlord and tenant dispute in the 1100 block of Tiffin St.

1:02 p.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 1600 block of E Sothern Ave.

1:10 p.m. Officers checked the well being of an individual in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

1:21 p.m. Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department in the 400 block of Woodlawn Ave.

1:53 p.m. A welfare check was requested in the 300 block of S Sandusky Ave.

2:08 p.m. Officers took a report of vandalism in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

2:50 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with an identity theft.

3:05 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic situation in the 100 block of E. Liberty St.

4 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 500 block of S. East St.

4:09 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of Wilbur St.

4:30 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a civil matter.

4:31 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the 500 block of W. Southern Ave.

5:02 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 500 block of S. East St.

5:46 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the area of Plymouth St. and Sandusky Ave.

5:50 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Wiley St.

5:56 p.m. Officers investigated an open building in the 800 block of Grove Ave.

6:13 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle in the area of W. Charles St. and Clark St.

7:29 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the 900 block of Marion Rd.

7:53 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 100 block of S. Highland Ave.

8:26 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the area of Waterford Glenn.

8:28 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the 1800 block of Whetstone St.

9:08 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the 500 block of N. Lane St.

10:26 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Poplar St. and Mary St.

11:13 p.m. Officers investigated a loud music complaint in the 100 block of Emerson St.

Aug. 5

12:58 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.

1:56 a.m. Officers responded to a 911 call in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.

2:06 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.

7:04 a.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 1300 block of S. Home Circle Dr.

9:23 a.m. Charles Brock, 36, was arrested for a probation violation on station. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

12:17 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of W. Galen St.

12:22 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the 500 block of Whetstone St.

12:49 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the area of E. Mansfield St. and Whetstone St.

4 p.m. A motorist was given a citation for driving under suspension in the area of S. Walnut St. and Center St.

4:07 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of N. Poplar St. and Galen St.

4:20 p.m. Blaine Biller, 22, was arrested for a warrant with Crawford County Sheriff’s office in the 200 block of E. Warren St. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

4:39 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a civil matter.

4:48 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 1500 block of Marion Rd.

4:50 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the area of E. Mary St. and Mansfield St.

5:27 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of N. Sandusky Ave. and Dudley St.

6:20 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of Rogers St. and Nora St.

6:34 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of S. Poplar St. and Lucas St.

7:42 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of E. Beal Ave. and Isaac Beal Rd.

8:45 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the area of S. Poplar St. and Marion Rd.

8:54 p.m. A motorist was given a citation for speed in the area of E. Rensselaer St. and Sandusky Ave.

9:09 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of Washington Square.

10:03 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle issue in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.

Aug. 6

2:57 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.

4:18 p.m. Kimberly Reuse, Tyler Gill, , and Leslie Gill, , were all arrested for domestic violence. They were all transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

5:01 p.m. Officers assisted Crawford County Sheriff’s office in the area of Kiess Rd. and State Route 98.

5:46 p.m. Officers investigated a private property accident in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

5:48 p.m. Officers investigated a disorderly person in the 600 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

5:56 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the area of W. Irving St. and Willard St.

6:54 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the area of Wingert St.

10:52 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the area of Mary St and Lance St.

11:20 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic situation in the 100 block of E. Liberty St.

Aug. 7

12:51 a.m. Officers investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

2:12 a.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.

6:06 a.m. Officers took a report of a car being entered over night in the 500 block of S. Poplar St.

6:13 a.m. A false alarm was investigated in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.



