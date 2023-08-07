Aaron Hawk, age 57 resident of Shelby, died Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Ohio Health Shelby Hospital following a brief illness.

Born November 14, 1965, in Shelby to Richard and Barbara (McKart) Hawk, he had been a lifelong area resident. A 1984 graduate of Shelby High School, Aaron was previously employed with R.R Donnelley as a Maintenance Mechanic.

Aaron was a talented guitar player and enjoyed fixing antique clocks. He was also an impressive artist who loved to sculpt and paint.

He is survived by his two sons, Nathan and Ben Hawk from Akron: one brother Morris (Carrie) Hawk, niece Celia and nephew Theo all of Chagrin Falls, OH, as well as numerous cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Aaron was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may visit the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby Thursday, August 10, 2023, from 12:00PM to 1:00 PM. Service will immediately follow at 1:00PM. Pastor James Robinson will officiate with internment at Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Columbus office of the Muscular Dystrophy Association at Mettler Toledo, 1900 Polaris Pkwy #450, Columbus, OH 43240

Online condolences may be at www.barkdullfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home: Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory

Website: www.barkdullfuneralhome.com