Jay Jackson is Clear Fork's top returning receiver.

Clear Fork receiver Jay Jackson (3) catches a touchdown pass from Victor Skoog (20) in the first half against Upper Sandusky in the OHSAA 2022 First Round Football Playoffs at Clear Fork High School’s Colt Corral.

Clear Fork won its third Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship and first since 2018 last fall. Aaron Brokaw takes over as head coach for Dave Carroll.

Aaron Brokaw, a 1999 Clear Fork graduate, takes over for Dave Carroll. The Colts were 10-2, won a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship and reached the second round of the Division IV, Region 14 playoffs under Carroll last fall. … Brokaw was previously the head coach at South Central in 2012 and 2013. … Senior running back/linebacker Luke Schlosser and senior offensive lineman/linebacker Ross Wine were All-MOAC first-team picks last year, along with the graduated Kaden Riddle (Ashland University), Pawie Ault and Victor Skoog. … Schlosser rushed for 285 yards and six touchdowns on 57 carries during the regular season and had a team-high 61 tackles. … Senior tight end Milo Burgholder caught 15 passes for a team-high 310 yards and two TDs last fall, while junior wideout Jay Jackson had 12 catches for 246 yards and two scores.