Clear Fork won its third Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship and first since 2018 last fall. Aaron Brokaw takes over as head coach for Dave Carroll.

Aaron Brokaw, a 1999 Clear Fork graduate, takes over for Dave Carroll. The Colts were 10-2, won a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship and reached the second round of the Division IV, Region 14 playoffs under Carroll last fall. … Brokaw was previously the head coach at South Central in 2012 and 2013. … Senior running back/linebacker Luke Schlosser and senior offensive lineman/linebacker Ross Wine were All-MOAC first-team picks last year, along with the graduated Kaden Riddle (Ashland University), Pawie Ault and Victor Skoog. … Schlosser rushed for 285 yards and six touchdowns on 57 carries during the regular season and had a team-high 61 tackles. … Senior tight end Milo Burgholder caught 15 passes for a team-high 310 yards and two TDs last fall, while junior wideout Jay Jackson had 12 catches for 246 yards and two scores.