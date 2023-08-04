Shelby tied for fourth in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference last fall after winning three straight MOAC titles from 2019 to 2021.

The Whippets were 5-5 during the regular season and qualified for the Division IV, Region 14 playoffs as the No. 15 seed. Shelby fell to West Holmes 49-7 in the opening round. … Senior receiver Issaiah Ramsey is the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference’s top returning receiver. Ramsey caught 50 passes for 1,047 yards during the regular season and was an All-Ohio second-team pick. … Sophomore Brayden DeVito returns at quarterback after completing 131-of-228 passes for 2,269 yards and 22 touchdowns as a freshman. … Senior running back Skyler Winters rushed for 552 yards and four touchdowns on 101 carries during the regular season. … Senior linebacker Mason Vent ranked second in the MOAC with 12 sacks during the regular season. … Coach Rob Mahaney is entering his fifth season at Shelby. He is 31-14 with three MOAC titles in his first four seasons.