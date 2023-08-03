John “Buck” Benedict Hunter passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at OhioHealth Hospice in Mansfield, Ohio after an extended illness.

John was born in Mansfield on December 5, 1952, son of Robert and Lily (May) Hunter. He graduated from Madison High School in 1971. He lived most of his 70 years in Mansfield and retired as a Mold Set-Up Technician from Therm-O-Disc after 42 years of service. His good friends will always remember John’s love of baseball and music especially the “Blues”. John also enjoyed playing the guitar in his spare time. In John’s later years, his constant companion was “Roan”, a dog he rescued locally.

John is survived by his beloved son, Joshua (Alicia) Hunter of Las Vegas, Nevada. John leaves behind his sisters, Stephanie Hunter, Sharen Hunter, Susan (Robert) Tracy and brother, Robert (Phyllis Howren) Hunter; niece, Nicole (David) Basom; nephew, Zachary (Alexandra Moe) Tracy; and great niece, Lily Basom. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandparents, John (Joe) and Blanche May.

A Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled in the future.

