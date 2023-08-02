SHELBY — The magnitude of Grant Milliron’s impact was felt throughout the halls of Shelby High School on Wednesday.

A long line of family, friends and community members filled the hallways, admiring tables full of pictures and memories of Milliron.

Floral arrangements sent by friends and local businesses lined the hall to the school’s performing arts center, where a slideshow of photographs played on the theater screen.

Milliron, 88, died July 26 due to heart failure.

A public visitation for the Shelby entrepreneur and philanthropist took place from 2 to 8 p.m. at the school Milliron helped to create.

Born and raised in Richland County, Milliron graduated from Madison High School in 1953, where he met his wife, Mary. She died in March 2021 after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Together, the couple celebrated 67 years of marriage and raised a family of seven children — three sons and four daughters.

As an 18-year-old, he founded the Milliron Recycling Company in February 1954. After 64 years of business, Milliron sold the business to BlueScope Recycling and Materials, LLC in August 2022.

Tim Tarvin, former Shelby superintendent, said that the high school wouldn’t be here without Milliron.

RELATED READING Shelby business icon Grant Milliron dies at 88

Tim Tarvin, former Shelby City Schools superintendent, said he told the Milliron family it was an appropriate setting, because the school wouldn’t be there without the local entrepreneur.

Construction of the current high school finished in the summer of 2013, right before the start of the school year.

“The district was honored to help play a small part in honoring Grant,” Tarvin said.

Jake Penwell, owner and funeral director for Penwell Turner Funeral Home, said the offer to use the school was extended by Tarvin and the district before the funeral home had come up with the idea.

“He (Milliron) was instrumental in the planning of this building and the rotunda space,” Penwell said. “It is truly the most fitting and perfect space for him.”

Penwell said the rotunda at Shelby High School was truly the most fitting and perfect space for Milliron.

Tarvin said that he, Milliron and Scott Harvey, director of building and grounds for Shelby City Schools, toured several area schools during the planning process for the district’s current high school.

Milliron was insistent that a rotunda be a spotlight of the new building, he said.

“The rotunda was so dearly loved by Grant,” he said. “The district was so grateful for our relationship with both Grant and Mary Milliron.”

Penwell said that when walking around the school and trying to come up with a plan, it became clear the rotunda would be the most meaningful place for residents to pay their respects.

“The schools were always a passion in everything he’s done, so this became a fitting place.” Jake Penwell, owner/funeral director for penwell turner funeral home

The impact of Milliron’s philanthropy reached countless lives and Penwell said he knew they needed to find a space that was instrumental, that Milliron had been a part of.

“For as humble, private and kind of a man Grant was, the family realized there was also a very public Grant that a lot of people knew and wanted to respect, too,” he said.

Penwell Turner Funeral Home was in charge of Milliron’s services.

Tarvin said the turnout for the visitation was everything he thought it’d be.

“They (the Milliron family) are all humble, gracious and fantastic people, just like Grant,” he said.

Penwell said he appreciated Milliron, their friendship and feels honored to handle the services.

“Anybody that crosses the threshold of my funeral home means a lot to me and my family,” he said. “Grant is as equal a part of that as it is for anybody, but it’s always an honor to be a part of honoring someone in this form.”

Funeral services will be private with immediate family at the Penwell Turner Funeral Home. Rev. Steve L. Schag, mayor of the City of Shelby, will officiate, with burial following beside Milliron’s wife, Mary, in Oakland Cemetery in Shelby.