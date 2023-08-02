BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Aug. 1 and 2.

AUG. 1

7:45 a.m. Officers responded to a hit-skip incident in the 100 block of Hill St.

10:58 a.m. Alec Webb, 22, was arrested in the 1700 block of Marion Rd on a warrant out of Crawford County. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held pending court appearance.

11:25 a.m. Officers issued a verbal warning for a dog running at large in the Aumiller Park area.

3:54 p.m. Officers responded to a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of S. Lane St.

3:57 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the 800 block of Faustina Ave.

4:08 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 1000 block of Tiffin St.

4:19 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding harassment.

4:31 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding harassment.

7:34 p.m. Officers investigated an alarm drop in the 800 block of Rogers St.

7:45 p.m. Officers delivered a message in the 800 block of S. Spring St.

7:50 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Center St. and Spring St.

8:12 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

8:31 p.m. Garrett Kisor, 31, was arrested for domestic violence in the 800 block of Faustina Ave. He was transported to CCJC pending a court appearance.

9:01 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Ann St. and Myers St.

9:47 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of E. Oakwood Ave.

10:25 p.m. Officers conducted a traffic stop at Waterford Glen.

10:45 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Washington Square.

11:28 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic situation in the 500 block of Rogers St.

11:43 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Woodbine St.

AUG. 2

12:39 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of E. Southern Ave. Joseph Jones, 38, was arrested and transported to the Crawford County Justice Center, charges pending.

2:01 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 500 block of Failor St.

6:02 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 900 block of Marion Rd.