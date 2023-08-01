Linda D. (Williams) Shoup,75, of Mansfield, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Linda was born March 29, 1948, in Mansfield, to Franklin J. and Florence C. (Wolford) Williams. She was a member of Diamond Hills Cathedral. She was married to John Shoup for 45 years, until his passing on June 24, 2019, and loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping, going to craft shows, reading, especially her angel books, and watching Christmas Hallmark movies. Linda loved to celebrate a big Christmas with her family, and really had Christmas in her heart year-round. She was very compassionate and kind, had a big heart, and was willing to do anything for anyone. She loved to swim and garden, and she liked her coca cola. Linda really enjoyed just getting out and driving around.

She is survived by her children, Randall Shoup of Mansfield, Sherry (Luke) Johnson of Bellville, and Catherine (Brian) Cheesman of Mansfield; step-children, Theresa (Craig) Barre, and Joe (Stacey) Shoup; grandchildren, Justin Cheesman and fiancé, Erika Ginn, Jordan Cheesman, Allen (Autumn) Shoup, Olivia (Mike) Bryant, Seth Johnson and Sienna Johnson; great-grandchildren, Braylon Bryant, Aiden Bryant, and Brynnlee Shoup; step-grandchildren, Nicole Shoup, Gracie Shoup, Audrey (Kevin) Wright, Treven Au, and Dustin Barre; step-great-grandchildren, Lola Au, Colt Wright, and Cali Wright; and sister, Shirley Kosse.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Megan Au; and grandson, Colt Shoup.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday, August 7, 2023, at Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Chuck Carrier officiating. Burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, at a later date.

